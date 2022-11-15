Industries

    IAS Agency Credentials Gold Award for 2022 goes to Ogilvy

    15 Nov 2022
    Issued by: DMASA
    The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards, in conjunction with the IAS (Independent Agency Search and Selection) is proud to announce the winner of the prestigious IAS Agency Credentials Award - Ogilvy who achieved a Gold Award.
    IAS Agency Credentials Gold Award for 2022 goes to Ogilvy

    Although this award was inaugurated in 2016, IAS recently revitalised their relationship with the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) - organisers of the Assegai Awards - in order to “relaunch” the IAS Credentials Award last year. The award ceremony took place on 10 November 2022 in Melrose, Johannesburg. Entries were received from creative, digital, and media agencies.

    Judges included several leading South African marketers as well as international judge Cesar Vacchiano who is president and global CEO of Scopen International. Johanna McDowell, CEO; Nikki Munsie, business director and Tebatso Masete, project director of the IAS were also part of the judging panel.

    According to Vacchiano “The judges were quite specific about the criteria and the winning entry certainly displayed evidence of an agency that was clear about their focus and positioning. The credentials entries provided the judges with insight into the agency culture and the successes of the work that they are doing for their clients. ROI was clearly evident.”

    Johanna McDowell, founder and CEO of the IAS comments: “We are committed to our partnership with DMASA and will continue to offer the Credentials Award. We would like to encourage more agencies to enter this award in the future because it will give them an opportunity to showcase their agency to the significant number of leading marketers on the judging panel,” concludes McDowell.

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Read more: Ogilvy, Johanna McDowell, IAS, DMASA, Direct Marketing Association of South Africa, Independent Agency Search and Selection, Cesar Vacchiano

