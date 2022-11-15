Adidas hosts a family reunion with new campaign

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Adidas has revealed the next chapter of its Impossible is Nothing story to the world.

Adidas hosts a family reunion with top football stars. Source: Supplied.

The brand kicks off a month-long campaign with a Family Reunion featuring Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Achraf Hakimi, Son Heung- Min, Jude Bellingham, Pedro ‘Pedri’ González López, Serge Gnabry and Stormzy.

Impossible is nothing

Channeling the special essence of the tournament, the playful spot celebrates the unified joy of football which brings together players and fans from all over the world. With a selection of the world’s greatest football stars unexpectedly reuniting and displaying their excitement and unique pre-tournament preparations, the film is inspired by the attitude that when football is everything, Impossible is Nothing.

Also featuring and narrated by football superfan Stormzy, the film combines football culture, world cup nostalgia and unique player personalities – all with a shared love for the game. Designed to be watched again and again, each scene features subtle nods to memorable moments, players and places to help build anticipation for the endless possibilities of the month ahead.

Iconic moments

These include framed family photos, fridge magnets, post cards, cross stitch hangings plus so much more. Florian Alt, VP global brand comms at Adidas, speaks on The Family Reunion: “There is a rare moment, once every couple of years, at the beginning of the World Cup when it truly feels like impossible is nothing. A time when players and fans come together united by the belief that they will bring the trophy home.” “During the next month we’ll see new players break on to the scene, an underdog beat the odds, unbelievable goals and widespread celebrations taking place across the globe. It’s precisely that spirit that our campaign hopes to inspire in fans around the world.”

The Family Reunion film for the first time ever brings together Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi, Argentina forward Lionel Messi, France striker Karim Benzema, Spain midfielder Pedro ‘Pedri’ González López, South Korea left winger Son Heung-min, England midfielder Jude Bellingham, German winger Serge Gnabry and British musician Stormzy, as well as faces from Adidas’ wider footballing family.

Further to this, with a full month of unmissable moments undoubtedly ahead Adidas will continue to celebrate its global football family throughout the tournament with iconic player moments, global social media activations and the creation of the Al Rihla Arena - an official Adidas fan zone on-the-ground in Qatar. The immersive experience will give fans the opportunity to watch every game live, test their skills on the specially designed pitch, be in with a chance of meeting their favorite football legends and capture a range of content through augmented reality.