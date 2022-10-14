Phakamisa iSpirit campaign wins at New Generation 2022

So Interactive is proud to have been awarded the 'Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency' and the 'Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency' at the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards 2022 for our Pernod Ricard Phakamisa iSpirit campaign.

Hosea Matlou, maker

The Phakamisa iSpirit campaign was built on the concept of ‘the gift that gives back’ and its objective was to uplift one of South Africa’s most seen, yet unnoticed sectors – the makers. To achieve this, the campaign brought to life the stories of two makers, who put their hearts and souls into creating fine wooden furniture and decor.

“The campaign content was shared in a variety of different formats on social media and it garnered great viewership, earning around 4.4 million video impressions, 340,000 engagements, and R6m worth of earned PR. Positive brand impact aside, we also achieved – and exceeded – the objective of helping the makers, making a positive impact on society in a way that will last,” said Darren Mansour, the founder and digital director of So Interactive.

Sandile Tsulo, maker

Our teams worked exceptionally hard to create an engaging and impactful social media and video campaign, from conception through to completion, and we’re grateful to have been recognised by the New Generation.

Thank you to the team:

So Interactive – digital agency

Ogilvy – lead agency

PHD Media – media

Tribeca Public Relations – PR

What Is New – production house

Darren Mansour – executive creative director

Letitia Lerm – creative director

Claire Bruining – art director

Michelle Marais – copywriter

Ryan Whitelaw – copywriter

Ruan Kotze – director and videographer

Lerich Van der Merwe – sound design

Michael Motaung – lighting and sound assistant

Owen Ncube – lighting and sound assistant

Mahlodi Sylvester Mpashe – editor

Bongani Masondo – voice over artist

Sandile Tsulo – maker (cast)

Hosea Matlou – maker (cast)