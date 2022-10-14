Industries

    Phakamisa iSpirit campaign wins at New Generation 2022

    14 Oct 2022
    Issued by: So Interactive
    So Interactive is proud to have been awarded the 'Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency' and the 'Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency' at the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards 2022 for our Pernod Ricard Phakamisa iSpirit campaign.
    Phakamisa iSpirit campaign wins at New Generation 2022
    Hosea Matlou, maker
    Hosea Matlou, maker

    The Phakamisa iSpirit campaign was built on the concept of ‘the gift that gives back’ and its objective was to uplift one of South Africa’s most seen, yet unnoticed sectors – the makers. To achieve this, the campaign brought to life the stories of two makers, who put their hearts and souls into creating fine wooden furniture and decor.

    “The campaign content was shared in a variety of different formats on social media and it garnered great viewership, earning around 4.4 million video impressions, 340,000 engagements, and R6m worth of earned PR. Positive brand impact aside, we also achieved – and exceeded – the objective of helping the makers, making a positive impact on society in a way that will last,” said Darren Mansour, the founder and digital director of So Interactive.

    Phakamisa iSpirit campaign wins at New Generation 2022
    Sandile Tsulo, maker
    Sandile Tsulo, maker

    Our teams worked exceptionally hard to create an engaging and impactful social media and video campaign, from conception through to completion, and we’re grateful to have been recognised by the New Generation.

    Thank you to the team:
    So Interactive – digital agency
    Ogilvy – lead agency
    PHD Media – media
    Tribeca Public Relations – PR
    What Is New – production house
    Darren Mansour – executive creative director
    Letitia Lerm – creative director
    Claire Bruining – art director
    Michelle Marais – copywriter
    Ryan Whitelaw – copywriter
    Ruan Kotze – director and videographer
    Lerich Van der Merwe – sound design
    Michael Motaung – lighting and sound assistant
    Owen Ncube – lighting and sound assistant
    Mahlodi Sylvester Mpashe – editor
    Bongani Masondo – voice over artist
    Sandile Tsulo – maker (cast)
    Hosea Matlou – maker (cast)



    So Interactive
    We are an independent digital creative agency that was established in 2007. We focus on creating brand experiences that engage people online and offline. Through innovation, experience and knowledge we have the right skills to deliver impact for brands and business.
    Read more: Ogilvy, Pernod Ricard, Darren Mansour, PHD Media, Letitia Lerm

