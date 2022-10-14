Phakamisa iSpirit campaign wins at New Generation 2022

The Phakamisa iSpirit campaign was built on the concept of ‘the gift that gives back’ and its objective was to uplift one of South Africa’s most seen, yet unnoticed sectors – the makers. To achieve this, the campaign brought to life the stories of two makers, who put their hearts and souls into creating fine wooden furniture and decor.
“The campaign content was shared in a variety of different formats on social media and it garnered great viewership, earning around 4.4 million video impressions, 340,000 engagements, and R6m worth of earned PR. Positive brand impact aside, we also achieved – and exceeded – the objective of helping the makers, making a positive impact on society in a way that will last,” said Darren Mansour, the founder and digital director of So Interactive.
Our teams worked exceptionally hard to create an engaging and impactful social media and video campaign, from conception through to completion, and we’re grateful to have been recognised by the New Generation.
Thank you to the team:
So Interactive – digital agency
Ogilvy – lead agency
PHD Media – media
Tribeca Public Relations – PR
What Is New – production house
Darren Mansour – executive creative director
Letitia Lerm – creative director
Claire Bruining – art director
Michelle Marais – copywriter
Ryan Whitelaw – copywriter
Ruan Kotze – director and videographer
Lerich Van der Merwe – sound design
Michael Motaung – lighting and sound assistant
Owen Ncube – lighting and sound assistant
Mahlodi Sylvester Mpashe – editor
Bongani Masondo – voice over artist
Sandile Tsulo – maker (cast)
Hosea Matlou – maker (cast)