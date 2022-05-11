Zoho Corporation launches unified marketing platform

Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, has announced the launch of a unified platform called Zoho Marketing Plus.
Zoho Marketing Plus brings together marketing activities across campaign ideation, creation, execution, management and measurement, providing stakeholders across the entire marketing organisation with a single, shared view of critical information for improved collaboration and results.
The new marketing platform aims to increase the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies by giving marketing leaders a deeper understanding of customer preferences and behaviours so they can deliver dynamic, high-value customer experiences that drive brand affinity and customer happiness.
Image supplied: The Marketing ROI Dashboard
CMOs require their teams to leverage technology solutions that capture customer insights in ways that add value both to the business and customers. Through automation and business intelligence, the platform synchronises engagement data to help marketing teams better understand customers, make more informed decisions, and ultimately drive better results, growth, and revenue.
"Consumers and digital marketing continue to evolve at warp-speed, and marketers are struggling to keep up. It's becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles, data, and ROI," said Andrew Bourne, regional manager for Africa.
"The complexity of data and personalisation at scale only raises pressure on marketers and CMOs to deliver effective campaigns and revenue. By eliminating redundancies and confusion arising from multiple siloed solutions, Zoho Marketing Plus maximises productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to stay nimble and collaborative amid evolving customer needs. When marketers aren't bogged down by operations, they can deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers," Bourne continued.
The unified platform aims to empower marketing teams to build continuous and consistent experiences for end customers and deliver more personalised journeys through improved collaboration, streamlining management processes, unifying digital brand asset creation, marketing automation capabilities and more.
Image supplied: The website report heatmap
The unified platform includes a vast array of integrated capabilities aimed at helping digital marketers achieve greater results through simplified processes, tighter collaboration, shared assets and consistent data.
Zoho Marketing Plus is available immediately starting at R375 billed annually. For more information, go here
.