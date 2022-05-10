Newsmaker: Lesego Nyamane joins Acer Africa as marketing lead

Lesego "Bobbi" Nyamane has been part of the Acer Africa family for three years as the company's marketing coordinator and has now been promoted to marketing lead. During her time at Acer Africa, she worked closely with the previous marketing lead, Belinda Marais, in establishing Acer's marketing plan and strategy, as well as assisting in the development of new initiatives. She was also responsible for the successful planning, coordinating, and execution of the Acer Partner Event 2022.

Lesego Nyamane joins Acer Africa as marketing lead

Congratulations on your new appointment, how are you feeling about it?

Could you briefly tell us about your career?

What will your new role entail?

How and when did this come about?

What excites you most about taking on this role?

What do you love most about your career, the industry and what you do?

What are your biggest career highlights?

What approach will you take in your role as marketing lead going forward?

What can we see from Acer Africa in the near future?

We find out more from Nyamane on the new appointment...Thank you so much! I am honoured and excited to be taking on the role of the marketing lead at Acer. Being involved with the wider aspects of the business for the last three years has not only equipped me with the skills I need to lead the brand into an ambitious future, but it has also made me believe in the value of this company’s products and its people.”It had always been a childhood dream of mine to pursue a career in marketing as I have always had a strong creative side and an interest in visual arts. From varsity, I landed my first job in marketing at one of the biggest energy drink brands. Within those five years, I went from being a promoter to a field marketing specialist.I am here now in the IT industry and the most valuable lesson I learned getting here is “self-belief.” I had to quickly learn that my attitude toward life will determine life’s attitude toward me.My role as the new marketing lead at Acer will be establishing Acer’s marketing goals based on past performance and market forecasts while conducting research and analysing new market trends, demographics, competitor products, and other relevant information to form our marketing strategy.In March 2022, the opportunity presented itself and I followed the steps I had to take within the company to be given the chance to apply for the position.What excites me most is that I can take my creativity to another level. I would like to push the boundaries just a little to see how far we can stretch and challenge ourselves as a business.I love that marketing is such a dynamic industry because if there’s one industry where your creativity is used most and is embraced, it’s certainly this one. The face of marketing is forever changing.My biggest career highlight would have to be this one. Leading the marketing team for Acer Africa.Identifying the brands' strengths and weaknesses and redefining the brand's core values to make sure they align with what our customers find important.You can expect to see Acer Africa expanding into different markets and moving towards being more of a lifestyle brand.