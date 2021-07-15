Marketing News South Africa

Top 5 social platforms to leverage video marketing in 2021

15 Jul 2021
There's really no overstating the importance of using video as part of your company's content marketing plan. In fact, according to Wyzowl, 86% of businesses today use video content as a tool to deliver their marketing messages. If video marketing isn't already a substantial part of your brand's marketing strategy, it probably needs to be. But what channels do companies use to market their businesses?
Image supplied

Calvin Fisher, owner of Pandabomb, a digital production house that specialises in photography, videography and social media marketing, recommends the best platforms which businesses can use to market their companies.

YouTube


Okay, let’s start with the classic. YouTube is hardly a secret. For the seventh consecutive year, YouTube remains the most widely used platform - with 87% of video marketers having used it in 2020 (up from 85% in 2019), according to Wyzowl. Users view this platform as a good way for connecting with one another, sharing ideas, and finding exciting new content – just like any other network. Plus, it’s the second largest search engine in the world (after Google, its parent company).

Webinars


As the current coronavirus pandemic forces more people to work from home, webinars are booming in popularity. In 2019, just 46% used webinars - but in 2020, this rose significantly to 62%, and that number is expected to grow in the coming years. Webinars have also proven to be a valuable tool for showcasing thought leadership and increasing brand awareness in the current market. One of the main reasons why webinars are quickly becoming a booming industry is the fact that a webinar is easy to set up and cost-effective.

TikTok


2020 was, in some ways, a breakthrough year for TikTok. The number of marketers using TikTok as a marketing tool doubled from 10% in 2019 to 20% in 2020. This fairly new platform allows users to make short, looping videos with special effects with popular music playing in the background. With over 500 million monthly active users, it’s easy to see why businesses are quickly jumping aboard the TikTok wagon.

Tips on how to boost your video content marketing in 2021

In an age of technology where most people carry smartphones or tablets, video marketing has risen in popularity to become one of the most efficient methods of delivering marketing messages...

By Calvin Fisher 11 Feb 2021


LinkedIn


Another media platform that is quickly becoming one of the rising stars in the video marketing space is LinkedIn. In fact, a study from Wyzowl has revealed that 51% of video marketers have used video marketing on LinkedIn and, from this number, 84% found it to be a successful and useful strategy. Long gone are the days when we used LinkedIn solely as a text-heavy B2B social media platform.

Facebook


Facebook is one of the most popular places for video content on the internet, only second to YouTube. This popular social media platform has recently launched new video features like, Facebook Stories and Facebook Live, which allow users to interact with other users in a unique way. But, are there any benefits for businesses? One of the important advantages of businesses using Facebook is that
Facebook’s algorithm loves video content. And because it loves video, it promotes video posts more than non-video posts. That’s a huge advantage which businesses should take into consideration.

Video is certainly going to get easier, better looking, and more widespread. These platforms mentioned above will also expand and become much more relevant for businesses to make use of in the coming years. “Brands need to create video marketing strategies sooner, rather than later,” Fisher advises.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: social media platforms, video marketing, Calvin Fisher

