FCB Global CCO, Susan Credle, joins cast of marketing stars at Nedbank IMC 2021

In the year of virtual conferences, the Nedbank IMC in 2020 was critically acclaimed - the one to beat - and this year, the action continues with the conference themed "Marketing. The Movie." The star-studded line-up at this year's event, happening on 29 July 2021, includes four international speakers - all trailblazers. Susan Credle, global chief creative officer of FCB is one to watch - from any device of your choice.