Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Business services

Covid-19

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

FCB Global CCO, Susan Credle, joins cast of marketing stars at Nedbank IMC 2021

23 Jun 2021
Issued by: IMC Conference
In the year of virtual conferences, the Nedbank IMC in 2020 was critically acclaimed - the one to beat - and this year, the action continues with the conference themed "Marketing. The Movie." The star-studded line-up at this year's event, happening on 29 July 2021, includes four international speakers - all trailblazers. Susan Credle, global chief creative officer of FCB is one to watch - from any device of your choice.
Susan Credle
Pepe Marais

Susan is one of Advertising Age’s “100 Most Influential Women in Advertising” and one of Business Insider’s “Most Creative Women in Advertising”. She has been inducted into the American Advertising Federation’s Hall of Achievement.

When she speaks, the industry listens. Her strong moral compass drives her quest to infuse the industry with diversity. As the first female chairperson of The One Club for Creativity, Credle champions up-and-coming creative talent and advocates for industry inclusion of all individuals. She’s also helped to create rigorous and exciting professional development opportunities for all creative professionals. Her belief is that the more varied the industry, the stronger and better off it will be.

Over the years, she has done consistent award-winning work for big name clients such as Visa, Gillette, PepsiCo and Bank of America. She’s turned small, challenger brands into category leaders... and even helped to reinvent the iconic M&M characters. As CCO of Leo Burnett USA, she spearheaded a creative renaissance, producing some of the agency’s most memorable work, thanks to her nurturing, collaborative approach.

She moved onto FCB in 2016, rocking the boat, but reigniting the network by pushing for better work and coaching her teams towards exceptional results. Her hard work paid off. In 2019, FCB had its best performance ever and was named a top-three Global Network at Cannes – just one of the numerous awards the agency won that year.

Susan’s half hour presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session out of New York. This will be hosted by founding partner and group chief creative officer of Joe Public United, Pepe Marais.

“Get your popcorn ready to watch the marketing blockbuster of the year from your own screen wherever you are,” says Dale Hefer, Nedbank IMC CEO.

To find out more, and for ticket bookings, visit https://imcconference.com/
Tickets priced at R 1,999.00 (excl. VAT)

A 50% discount with tickets priced at R999.00 (excl. VAT) is available to registered marketing or business students. Email moc.ecnerefnoccmi@ofni

IMC Conference
The Integrated Marketing Communication Conference (IMC Conference) is a one day, content packed event with a central theme focused on using different combinations of communication disciplines (i.e. Advertising, Direct Marketing, Public Relations, etc.) in synergy, with the purpose of delivering the right message to the desired audience.
Comment

Read more: The Star, Gillette, Nedbank, Visa, PepsiCo, Bank of America, IMC Conference, Susan Credle, FCB Global, Nedbank IMC

Related

#BehindtheMask: Nedbank IMC speaker Mike Sharman45 minutes ago
Essential tips for starting your own small business18 Jun 2021
IAB South Africa3 industry trailblazers join IAB SA executive board18 Jun 2021
SA, Nigeria and Kenya driving e-commerce volumes in Sub-Saharan Africa9 Jun 2021
The One Club Board elects new leadership9 Jun 2021
Brave GroupCreative director Zamani Ngubane joins the Brave Group pride7 Jun 2021
IMC Conference"Let's get better. Not just back to normal": Marcel Marcondes, US CMO Anheuser-Busch, joins Nedbank IMC lineup2 Jun 2021
RaizcorpPitch your way to over R1m in prizes!27 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz