Levergy grows leadership team

Social entrepreneurs are invited to submit their entries for consideration for incubation to the second leg of a Barloworld flagship entrepreneurial programme known as Mbewu. The entries for the 2021/2022 programme are open and close on 14 May 2021.
While the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic have left many retailers trading in an uncertain environment, Massmart CEO Mitch Slape said the retail group has recognised that while a large segment of consumers remains in financial distress, others are more flush with cash as monthly expenses have reduced.ByLauren Hartzenberg
The University of Cape Town's library has been destroyed and students evacuated after the fire that started on the slopes of Table Mountain near Rhodes Memorial yesterday spread onto the Rondebosch campus.ByShan Radcliffe
Levergy, a member of the M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment global group, has appointed Rob Garden to a key leadership position within the company with Zylvah Makola joining as the new head of public relations. In an evolved company structure, Garden moves to the position of strategy and communications director and will be tasked with holistically managing strategy and communications outputs across all functions within the business.
Rob Garden
Garden’s promotion comes after four years with the agency, in which time he played a crucial part in the development and growth of the company’s now industry leading PR offering. He will also form part of the Levergy exco.
Zylvah Makola
Makola will step into the lead PR role and comes with a wealth of experience having spent close to a decade in the public relations agency world.
Levergy founding partner and director Struan Campbell said: “Having the right personalities and diversity of talent is key in creating a great company culture. We take immense pride in the culture we’ve created at Levergy and I believe this is certainly reflected in the work we produce. It is always rewarding to see people grow and develop within the agency, our success in this space is testament to the effort we put into creating the right environment for our staff to thrive. I’d like to congratulate Rob on his step up within our business, he has been an important part of Levergy’s growth in recent years and has certainly become one of the brightest talents in our industry. Rob’s elevation into this role only adds to an exceptional leadership team with a great ambition to see Levergy reach even greater heights. I’d also like to welcome Zylvah to the Levergy family, her wealth of traditional PR based experience will be essential in driving our PR team to evolve the offering further.”
“Having begun my career in the sports and sponsorship industry with M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment in London, to now form a part of the leadership structure at Levergy, a group company, is greatly rewarding. I’ve seen immense growth during my four years at Levergy and commend the company’s leadership on the fantastic manner in which they’ve championed this. I’m truly excited to lead a refreshed communications offering within the business. Levergy specialises in creating meaningful change for brands through consumers’ passion points. After a period of accelerated change in our industry and world, the ability to solve unique problems for brands and translate these into long-term creative solutions complete with messaging designed to resonate with the correct audiences across different channels and touchpoints is key. I’ll be working with a very talented team, including Zylvah, across some iconic brands in order to do this and, as a result, I could not be more excited to tackle this new role,” added Garden.
Levergy is a communications agency specialising in sponsorship, activations, experiential, sport PR, entertainment PR, content creation and social media. Founded in September 2012, they are the most awarded agency within the industry, working for some of the world’s biggest brands and have proved time after time that a brutally simple approach not only delivers big, market leading creative ideas but also generates commercial impact. Their purpose is to ensure trusted advice and partnership without conflict of interest. Levergy were acquired by M&C Saatchi PLC in June 2017, joining the M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment network and are part of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa. In 2020, they were awarded Hollard Sport Industry Awards Agency of the Year for the second year in a row. www.twitter.com/levergy_sa www.levergy.co.za
