TQ Group announces partnership with Legacy Africa Capital Partners

Tech-driven marketing solutions agency TQ Group has announced its partnership with fund managers Legacy Africa Capital Partners, a part of Legacy Africa Fund Managers. The partnership will augment TQ's illustrious track record as communications custodians, renowned for delivering innovative tailor-made solutions to their clients.

Digital networks: for corporate communications; business operations; training; customer interface; and marketing.



Creative content development and production: including motion graphic design; videography; live studio production; long form; corporate videos; and training materials.



Digital signage: for financial, retail, health and education organisations.



Content management and scheduling including location-specific content across various languages.

New BEE Partners Legacy Africa Capital Partners contribute a wealth of experience from the financial sector. Just like TQ Group, Legacy Africa are distinguished by their ethos that supports socio-economic transformation, especially within the investment and fund management environment in which they operate.TQ Group CEO, Elbé Smith, says that the aligned values of TQ Group and Legacy Africa signals a partnership that will further enhance ROI for clients and squarely position TQ to be Africa’s leader in content creation and scheduling for corporate digital screen networks. As it stands, TQ Group designed and manages one of the largest privately owned screen networks in the world.“I have no doubt that our partnership with Legacy Africa will drive TQ to even greater heights, positioning us as leading creative communication solution engineers. The merge fortifies our position as top-tier providers of strategic communications and content creation services, harnessing the latest technologies for high-impact, cost-effective content management and on-air scheduling,” she said.TQ Group has a solid reputation as storytellers with a knack for tech and offers targeted solutions to marketing problems, utilising innovative data science, trend analyses and customer insights to deliver distinctive business intelligence, and inform optimally calibrated communication strategies to their clients, which range from start-ups to multi-nationals.Legacy Africa’s founder Godwin Sepeng added: “We have utmost faith that this coalition will prove a win-win for our businesses. Over the years, TQ have proved their mettle by consistently providing compelling professional multimedia communications solutions across organisations for both the state and the private sector. We are thrilled to join forces with the group that pioneered unique Audience Analytics product offerings in Africa.”TQ Group’s six-step methodology to identify and implement the correct solution for its clients ensures that strategic organisational objectives are met, and that ROI is analysed, measured and maximised. This approach underpins TQ’s unique full-service product offering, which combines analytical problem-solving with the delivery of ingenious creative solutions.“We are excited about this new partnership and believe that it will foster the creative and analytical capacity, which has traditionally been a cornerstone of our work, and that underlies our core ethos of ‘total quality’. We believe that our newfound collaboration will enable us to provide our exceptional services across the continent of Africa,” concludes Smith.TQ Group is a tech-led communications agency delivering end-to-end strategic communications solutions to drive measurable business growth for clients.TQ has a client base across Africa and boasts in-house technical, creative and research expertise. TQ’s offering includes tech and creative content across a range of platforms and formats, including:TQ is an industry leader in on-air scheduling and content production for digital networks.