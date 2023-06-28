How VARs can safely outsource non-core capabilities and reap the rewards

In the fast-paced world of ICT Value-Added Resellers (VARs), staying competitive requires a strategic focus on core capabilities. By outsourcing non-core activities, VARs can allocate their resources more efficiently, enhance productivity, and gain access to specialised expertise and tools. This blog explores the benefits of outsourcing specific non-core functions and provides a migration plan to help VARs safely transition their activities.

Core Capabilities:

Before diving into the reasons for outsourcing non-core capabilities, it's essential to define the core competencies of VARs. These capabilities provide a competitive advantage and typically include:

CRM : Building and managing customer relationships, interactions, and support.



: Building and managing customer relationships, interactions, and support. Solution Design : Customising and integrating ICT products to meet specific customer requirements.



: Customising and integrating ICT products to meet specific customer requirements. Sales and Business Development : Qualifying leads, presenting solutions, and closing deals.



: Qualifying leads, presenting solutions, and closing deals. Solution Implementation and Support : Deployment, installation, and technical assistance.



: Deployment, installation, and technical assistance. Strategic Planning: Setting goals, identifying opportunities, and driving growth.

Non-Core Activities:

While the core capabilities are crucial for VARs' success, certain non-core activities can be outsourced effectively. These include:

Marketing campaign execution : Leveraging external agencies for digital marketing, advertising, content creation, and social media management.



: Leveraging external agencies for digital marketing, advertising, content creation, and social media management. Event management : Outsourcing logistics, booth setup, promotion, and attendee engagement to specialised event planning companies.



: Outsourcing logistics, booth setup, promotion, and attendee engagement to specialised event planning companies. Lead generation and nurturing : Engaging lead generation agencies to identify potential customers, run targeted campaigns, capture leads, and nurture them.



: Engaging lead generation agencies to identify potential customers, run targeted campaigns, capture leads, and nurture them. Content creation : Outsourcing content development to marketing agencies or writers who align with the VAR's audience and objectives.



: Outsourcing content development to marketing agencies or writers who align with the VAR's audience and objectives. Market research and analysis : Utilising specialised firms or consultants for gathering market data, surveys, trend analysis, and actionable insights.



: Utilising specialised firms or consultants for gathering market data, surveys, trend analysis, and actionable insights. Social media management: Enlisting social media agencies for content creation, scheduling, community management, and analytics.

Reasons to Outsource Non-Core Activities:

When it comes to non-core activities, outsourcing can bring a range of benefits to VARs. External agencies offer a wealth of expertise that is specific to their fields. Outsourcing provides VARs with expanded resources that might otherwise be difficult or time-consuming to obtain in-house.

Specialised tools, technologies, and resources brought in by external agencies can enable VARs to achieve better results more efficiently. By leveraging these resources, VARs can optimize their operations and focus on their core competencies.

Lead generation and nurturing are critical components of VARs' sales and business development strategies. Outsourcing these activities to the experts, brings specialised knowledge in identifying potential customers and running targeted marketing campaigns. These agencies are adept at implementing effective communication and follow-up strategies to nurture leads, resulting in higher conversion rates and improved sales outcomes for VARs.

When it comes to content creation, marketing agencies who specialise in this area offer invaluable expertise in storytelling and design. They can deliver high-quality, engaging content that resonates with the VAR's target audience. By outsourcing content creation, VARs can enhance their brand image, attract prospects, and allocate their internal resources to focus on their core activities.

Market insights and analysis are vital for VARs to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. Specialised firms or consultants can provide valuable data, conduct surveys, and analyse market trends. By outsourcing these functions, VARs gain access to actionable recommendations and strategic insights that help refine their strategies and identify new opportunities in the market.

Social media presence plays a crucial role in today's digital landscape. Social media agencies have the skills to create compelling posts and maintain a consistent and engaging presence on various platforms. Outsourcing social media management allows VARs to benefit from increased brand visibility, enhanced customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making based on analytics.

By outsourcing non-core activities, ICT VARs can tap into external expertise, leverage specialised resources, and optimize their operations. This enables them to focus on their core capabilities, enhance customer experiences, and remain competitive in the ever-evolving ICT industry.

Migration plan to outsourcing:

VARs can adopt a structured migration plan to outsource non-core activities to external agencies in a relatively risk-free manner. This allows for a smooth transition and minimises potential risks. This phased approach allows VARs to evaluate the agency's performance and ensure a consistent and engaging social media presence. By following this migration plan, VARs can strategically outsource non-core activities, minimise risks, and ensure a smooth transition to external agencies.

This approach allows for careful evaluation, gradual expansion, and effective management of outsourced functions, ultimately leading to improved operational efficiency and focus on core competencies.

Outsourcing non-core capabilities can assist VARs focus on their core competencies, gain access to specialised expertise, and optimise resource allocation. By carefully assessing their capabilities, resources, and market dynamics, VARs can strike the right balance between in-house and outsourced functions.

Following a migration plan that starts with low-risk outsourcing and gradually expanding, based on positive experiences, allow VARs to outsource non-core activities in a relatively risk-free manner, leading to improved operational efficiency, enhanced customer experiences, and increased competitiveness in the ICT industry.

TQ Group has built its expertise over nearly two decades and has a solid track record in partnering with the world’s leading ICT vendors to deliver their campaigns across the African continent. Let us assist you with your next campaign.