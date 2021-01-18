CSI Company news South Africa

Fair Cape Dairies and Cape Talk #HelpTheHelpers partnership sees another R250,000 worth of dairy products donated to Western Cape feeding schemes

18 Jan 2021
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Late last year, the Fair Cape Cares Foundation donated a further R250,000 worth of dairy products to feeding schemes in the Cape Town area in conjunction with Pippa Hudson's show on Cape Talk. Listeners called the show to nominate a feeding scheme to which the Fair Cape Cares Foundation donated the day's R10,000 hamper.
Over and above the daily R10,000 donations, Point of Giving in Bonteheuwel received the grand prize of R50,000 worth of dairy products, which will brighten the start of 2021 for the scheme and its beneficiaries.

Point of Giving is a soup kitchen that Iasa Isaacs runs at her own home in Bonteheuwel. Iasa has run the kitchen for two years and has found the demand for food to be much greater following the Covid-19 lockdown. From Monday to Friday, Iasa cooks up nutritious dishes such as vegetable soup, dhal curry, lentil curry with rice or bread and ahkni, feeding up to 250 adults and 150 children per day.

The Fair Cape Cares Foundation was created to raise and disburse funds for various beneficiary projects. These beneficiaries are Atlantic Hope Baby Sanctuary, Durbanville Kinderhuis and Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children. “This year, however, a big focus of the Foundation has been helping vulnerable communities affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns,” says Joel Serman, a trustee of the Fair Cape Cares Foundation.

“To this end, the foundation partnered with Cape Talk to donate a total of R650,000 worth of dairy products in 2020 to charities and feeding schemes in the Cape Town area. Point of Giving, in particular, relies entirely on donations as well as funds from Iasa’s own pocket, so this donation of nutritious dairy and fruit juices will go a long way to helping keep the disadvantaged in Bonteheuwel healthy and nourished at this difficult time. This has been a particularly heart-warming and rewarding project at a time when there is so much anxiety and we sincerely thank everyone involved,” adds Serman.

To listen to the grand finale on Cape Talk, please click here.

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
