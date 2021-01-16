D&AD Awards Special Section

D&AD launches New Blood Awards 2021 creative campaign

16 Jan 2021
D&AD has launched the creative campaign for this year's New Blood Awards, Ceremony, Festival and Academy, entitled 'Your Butterfly Effect'.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with Studio NARI, a creative consultancy and branding studio that aims to bridge the gap between design and art. The campaign delivers a message of optimism at a time of continued uncertainty for the creative community.

While there have been ongoing challenges for emerging creatives since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign celebrates the importance of creative growth and highlights the idea that every step taken in your career matters.


The New Blood Awards provides a platform for emerging creatives to continue to grow, by exploring new ideas, obtaining new tools, building their network and gaining insight into exceptional creative work.

This idea of growth and learning will be visually represented through four mixed material shapes that will evolve over the course of this year’s New Blood Awards, symbolising our creative selves as they continue to grow and progress.
Briefs announced for the 2021 New Blood Awards

D&AD has announced the briefs for the 2021 New Blood Awards as well as New Blood Shots, a series of quick-fire New Blood briefs set over six weeks in direct response to the disruptions to creative education and employment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic...

15 Oct 2020



Entries for New Blood Awards 2021 are now open until 23 March 2021 at 5pm GMT.

For more, go to https://www.dandad.org/en/d-ad-new-blood-awards/
