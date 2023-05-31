Industries

Africa


Celebrating South African visionaries

31 May 2023
Issued by: Mail & Guardian
The 18th edition of the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans Awards, which each year recognises outstanding people who have made their mark in their fields, takes place during a hybrid event on Thursday 22 June 2023.
Celebrating South African visionaries

More than 3,000 people were nominated by members of the public for various categories, from arts and entertainment to entrepreneurship and technology, from which 200 people were selected through a rigorous process led by the Mail & Guardian’s editor-in-chief, Ron Derby.

In addition, there is a special category — the Editor’s Choice — which is supported by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“It is a really heartening moment right in the middle of June, during winter, when we celebrate these bright young people who bring hope to the future of this country”, says the Mail & Guardian’s chief executive, Hoosain Karjieker.

The awards will take place at the Focus Rooms in Modderfontein, Johannesburg, from 5.30 pm for 6 pm, brought to you by Anglo American in partnership with Vodacom, African Bank, Get Smarter, Netflix, Yes4Youth, Cliff Dekker Hofmeyr, Paper Manufacturers Association of South Africa, National Youth Development Agency, Nelson Mandela Foundation, Fundi, YFM, Bulldog Gin and McCafé.

The event will be hosted by Nia Brown of YFM and Thembekile Mrototo of Newzroom Afrika with keynote address delivered by advocate, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, 200 Young South African alumni, renowned lawyer, public speaker, author, and political activist. There will also be a “fireside chat” about how to rebuild young people’s confidence in the future of the country almost 30 years after democracy.

Join the countdown here:
https://mg.co.za/200youngsouthafricans/

For interviews contact:

Mahlodi Makate
az.oc.gm@midolham
072 774 1053

Innocentia Rakosa
az.oc.gm@konni
+27 72 0499 794

Read more: Anglo American, Mail & Guardian, Nelson Mandela Foundation, Hoosain Karjieker, Ron Derby



