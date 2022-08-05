Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellAsk AfrikaTechsys DigitalBrave GroupBroad MediaJacaranda FMBataHustle MediaOgilvy South AfricaAFDAKantaricandi CQNew MediaMettlestateBusiness and Arts South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Mid-Weight Project Manager - Corporate Events Johannesburg
  • Office Manager Johannesburg
  • Technical Project Manager - Live Events Cape Town
  • Technical Operations Assistant - Live Events Equipment Cape Town
  • Sales Representative Johannesburg
  • Events Coordinator Cape Town
  • Graphic Designer / Video Editor Cape Town
  • Junior Conference Producer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Savanna Premium Cider and Comedy Central Africa hit the road to bring comedy to SA #StandUpForYourComedy

    5 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Distell
    South Ahh, we gotta get up, stand up, for our right to laughter because Comedy is a basic human right. That's why the Savanna Comedy Bar is back and not just virtual - live, and coming soon to a town near you. Even you, Ms Kaap-Sche-Hoop. Come on, give us a L.O.L. and you could win an N.F.T. powered by 'lags'. Or have a crisp dry Savanna cider and check us out LIVE, on social media or on Comedy Central and still stand a chance to win. #StandUpForYourComedy
    Savanna Premium Cider and Comedy Central Africa hit the road to bring comedy to SA #StandUpForYourComedy
    Savanna Premium Cider and Comedy Central Africa hit the road to bring comedy to SA #StandUpForYourComedy

    So, Savanna’s taking comedy on the road with the Savanna Comedy Bar Tour, and instead of a barrel full of laughs, it’s a bus, full of SA’s best comedians, dropping into cities, towns and some really unexpected places all over the country to bring some much-deserved laughs because we can all really do with some right now.

    The people of South Africa can stand up for their comedy too by showing their support for their faves and the local comedy scene on social media using #StandUpForYourComedy, and by coming to the shows for a chance to win South Africa’s first Non-Fungible Tokens powered by laughs – the more people laugh, the more the value of the NFT grows. That’s right - Savanna has decided to turn the nation’s LOLs into a currency using technology. How? Well, we’ve got a little contraption that measures laughter, the ‘laugh-o-meter’. The more people laugh, the more the laugh-o-meter works and the more the value of the NFT grows. In tech-geek terms that none of us really understand, each NFT will live on the blockchain and will have metadata built into it to represent its ranking (its direct value). And if they win an NFT they can use it to claim awesome prizes from Savanna.

    By the end of the tour, lucky people who attended the events and social media followers will win cash prizes, a PlayStation 5 console, fashion vouchers and cash cards. Savanna will give the same value in cash back to the comedy scene, proving once again that they are the biggest supporters of local comedy - this time with the help of the South African people.

    “In South Africa it is our superpower to laugh at ourselves while stumbling through the dark (anticipating level 9 loadshedding) and facing jaw dropping petrol and food prices. Our community has demonstrated this time and time again. Siyavanna South Africa we see you and we will be serving unrestricted laughter once again – the best medicine, always. We are embarking on a national comedy tour – we have a bus, SA’s best comedic talent and all nine provinces on our route – because everybody deserves a laugh. Following the lifting of restrictions about gatherings and wearing masks, the time has come to get back to live comedy performances in a responsible manner”, says Eugene Lenford Marketing Manager at Savanna Cider. “We have never wavered in our support of the comedy industry, and the well-being, continuous growth and development of comedic talent is our priority.”

    The tour includes the usual suspects like Cape Town, Joburg and Durban - but then add Mbombela, Bela Bela, Kimberley, Rustenburg, Mthatha and Bloemfontein to the list, and that is a whole lot of laughter and kilometres being served. "We are bringing comedy to all the people – big cities and smaller towns. Serving laughter and to say thank you. Every time you put a crisp, dry, delicious Savanna to your lips, you are supporting local comedy", adds Lenford.

    First introduced in hard lockdown in 2020, The Savanna Virtual Comedy bar was a way to show support for local comedy. Initially living on Savanna's Facebook and YouTube channels, the show quickly grew in popularity. The show even got rewarded by the industry it supported at the 2020 South African Comedy Awards with two top awards: the Top Comedy Sponsor and Top Online Show. And most recently it was awarded the Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Award and a Nando’s special adjudicator’s commendation at the Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) 2022.

    This year, will be marking the fourth season, airing on Comedy Central Channel 122 after the national comedy tour is complete. Comedy Central Africa is the global authority in comedy and has been airing Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar (2021 SAFTA nominee) for the past two years. With their spots secured on the bus, they will be there to capture every official show and all the unofficial shows/moments sure to unfold on the bus and behind the scenes. Brace yourselves for the wit and charm of the likes of Jason Goliath, Celeste Ntuli, Tumi Morake and Nina Hastie.

    "If you can't join us for the live entertainment shows, you will be able to tune into Comedy Central from the end of August to join in the laughter and to #StandUpForYourComedy. If you spot the bus in your area, give us a hoot or two to let everyone know their basic human right – comedy - has rolled into town", concluded Lenford.

    Be sure to follow the Savanna Premium Cider social media pages to know when it is your city or town’s turn to be served.

    ProvinceCityDate
    Free- StateBloemfonteinThursday 28 July
    Kwa-Zulu NatalDurbanSaturday 30 July
    Eastern CapeMthathaTuesday 2 August
    Western CapeCape TownThursday 4 August
    Northern CapeKimberlyTuesday 9 August
    North WestMafikengThursday 11 August
    LimpopoBela BelaTuesday 16 August
    MpumalangaMbombelaThursday 18 August
    GautengSandtonTuesday 23 August
    OR Thursday 26 August

    #StandUpForYourComedy #SavannaComedyBar #ComedyCentral #StaySafe #SiyavannaSA

    Savanna Premium Cider and Comedy Central Africa hit the road to bring comedy to SA #StandUpForYourComedy

    avanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za

    Instagram: @savannacider

    Facebook: @SavannaCider

    Twitter: @SavannaCider

    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it”

    Savanna is a premium, crisp, apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won the hearts and funny bones of consumers with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

    NextOptions
    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
    Read more: Facebook, Jason Goliath, Tumi Morake, Celeste Ntuli, Nina Hastie, Eugene Lenford

    Related

    Facebook puts an end to live shopping feature
    Facebook puts an end to live shopping feature5 hours ago
    5 tips for saving money on premiums during this period of high inflation
    Momentum Insure5 tips for saving money on premiums during this period of high inflation3 days ago
    Source: © gilc
    Meta has 7 days to comply with Kenya's cohesion watchdog1 Aug 2022
    Ackermans a cut above for quality kids' denim
    AckermansAckermans a cut above for quality kids' denim29 Jul 2022
    Khanyisa Bunu, Angel Campey, Tracey Lee Oliver, Tumi Morake, Nina Hastie, Lindy Johnson and Lihle Msimang
    Get ready for Laugh Mosadi at Theatre of Marcellus20 Jul 2022
    Savanna Premium Cider wins at MAA with Savanna Virtual Comedy
    DistellSavanna Premium Cider wins at MAA with Savanna Virtual Comedy18 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz