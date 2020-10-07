Huawei Joburg Day is back and online

We are Joburg strong. Huawei and 947 have announced the return of Huawei Joburg Day with a virtual twist. The iconic event - one of the biggest musical events on the SA music calendar - will return on 23 October with brand fans being invited to enjoy the epic two-hour event virtually via web, social and on the 94.7 radio frequency. Huawei Joburg Day is styled by the Huawei Watch Fit.
After what has been a challenging year for our country, Huawei and 947 are coming together to create a unique music experience that allows South Africans to sample the best local musical performances.
Music fans can look forward to an amazing lineup of top local artists on 23 October at 5pm. Thando Makhunga, 947 station manager, says the artists are excited to give Joburgers a virtual experience like no other.“2020 has changed our lives in a myriad of ways. But the power of music and its ability to move us come rain, shine, bad or good days is constant. The return of Huawei Joburg Day in this unique format heralds the resurgence of the city. We are JHB-strong, we keep going. So, to celebrate the spirit of Joburg, Huawei and 947 will put on a show to remember - in the comfort of your own home. And best of all – it’s free,”
says Makhunga.
The two-hour event will execute from two locations. The first location is Blueberry Hotel, famous for its stunning 360° view of Johannesburg. The second location is a customised studio that allows for the virtual spectacle to be seamlessly produced. The objective is to create an integrated audio-visual experience for listeners, as well as a world-class production for artists.
Behind-the-scenes content and artist interviews will give viewers a rare look at the real people behind the music, with a host of 947 presenters getting involved.
Makhunga continued: “This year, we’ve experienced once again how technology allows us to connect with Joburg on a deeper level, just like they connect with us on-air and on social media daily. This concert takes the engagement up a notch.”
She added that the partnership with Huawei allows the brand to showcase its tech leadership positioning, particularly the Huawei Watch Fit.
Huawei vice director for consumer business in South Africa, Jun Sun, says: “Huawei has been a proud sponsor of Joburg Day for the past four years, as we are avid supporters of SA music. Music is a great vehicle for connection and, at Huawei, we believe in the power of connecting people through our smartphones, laptops and tablets. Music is also about moving people, both physically and emotionally, which is what products like our new Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch do. We are excited about this new virtual format of our much-loved festival and are sure that music fans out there will have a whole new experience this year.”
If Joburg is South Africa’s heart, then 947 is its racing pulse. 947 keeps you in sync with the city and gets you moving to your favourite tracks, all day and all night.
Let Alex Caige wake you up with a smile, then sit down for breakfast with Anele and her always-entertaining crew. Cruise through your workday with Andy Maqondwana and Ayanda MVP as they bring you the freshest beats and the city’s hottest happenings. Then after a long day, catch a lift home with DJ Fresh and Mantsoe, followed by Zweli who takes it up a notch.
There’s never a dull moment with our presenters on air. And we’re not just all talk – our social platforms are buzzing with hilarious videos, competitions and more.
If you love Joburg, 947 loves you!
Tune into 94.7 FM every day and never miss a beat. Visit 947 online at www.947.co.za
Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. A total of 15 R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.
For more information please visit: https://www.huawei.com/za/
