JSE and FedEx Express win big at 17th Annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2020

Topco Media is thrilled to announce the winners for this year's prestigious Standard Bank Top Women Awards. As most businesses had to, the awards pivoted to become a completely virtual experience. Held on Friday evening, the awards honoured those whose unfailing vision and innovative leadership have positively impacted women in South Africa. With over 20 categories, the most coveted awards were Business Woman of The Year, Business of The Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.