Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comMpact PlasticsOnPoint PRBateleur Brand PlanningSwitch Energy DrinkPayflexDistellPerfect WordJust DesignTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Appliance brand Mellerware grows production capacity at Cape Town factory

5 Dec 2022
South African appliance manufacturer Mellerware has doubled the number of production employees and assembly lines at its factory located in Parow, Cape Town. This growth comes within two months of the company finalising an exclusive supply deal with the Shoprite Group.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The local manufacturer was founded in a garage in the mid-1980s, and now employs more than 50 people - mostly female - within its production facility. The factory houses a printing facility, five assembly lines and two sub-assembly lines to produce an exclusive range of small household appliances for the Shoprite Group.

The range of Mellerwarebasics appliances include kettles and hot plates, retail from R149.99 each, and is available exclusively from Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets nationwide.

"This exclusive partnership with the Shoprite Group has enabled us to uplift the local community by developing skills and creating employment, as well as make quality but affordable small appliances more accessible to consumers through their supermarkets,” says Aidan de Vos, managing director of Creative Housewares of which Mellerware is the original brand.

Massmart acquires appliance brand Eiger
Massmart acquires appliance brand Eiger

29 Jun 2022

Maude Modise, general manager: enterprise and supplier development at the group, comments: “The Shoprite Group is committed to increasing localisation of goods, delivering quality products at great value and reducing our environmental impact. Our partnership with Mellerware ticks all of these boxes.”

Shoprite reports having drastically reduced the number of imported appliances available from the group’s stores, in its continued efforts to source locally and create employment opportunities.

NextOptions
Read more: Shoprite, Checkers, Shoprite Group, Home Appliances, localisation, SA manufacturing

Related

Checkers Foods Franschhoek named top retail development at SACSC awards
Checkers Foods Franschhoek named top retail development at SACSC awards3 days ago
Shoprite Group's top suppliers for 2022
Shoprite Group's top suppliers for 20221 Dec 2022
Shoprite pilots new heavy duty glow in the dark electric truck
Shoprite pilots new heavy duty glow in the dark electric truck30 Nov 2022
Shoprite to shut operations in Democratic Republic of Congo
Shoprite to shut operations in Democratic Republic of Congo23 Nov 2022
Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022
Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 202221 Nov 2022
Pick n Pay Futurewear: Accessible designer fashion made in SA
Pick n Pay Futurewear: Accessible designer fashion made in SA18 Nov 2022
Checkers introduces trolleys made from recycled milk bottles
Checkers introduces trolleys made from recycled milk bottles15 Nov 2022
H&M Sustainable Production Africa Summit: Conversations on circularity
H&M Sustainable Production Africa Summit: Conversations on circularity11 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz