    Massmart acquires appliance brand Eiger

    29 Jun 2022
    Retail group Massmart has acquired the Eiger brand of appliances in a move to expand its private brand portfolio.
    Massmart acquires appliance brand EigerSource: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Eiger appliances are now available in-store and online at Makro, Game and Builders stores. While the brand has been available at a number of other retailers up until this point, the acquisition will see it becoming exclusive to Massmart retailers.

    “Through our ongoing research, we identified a clear gap in South Africa for a brand of well-priced, beautifully designed small appliances that not only have all the features customers expect in a premium product, but also add to the aesthetic appeal of their kitchen countertops,” says Trevelyan Hall, group private brand merchandise executive at Massmart.

    “This led us to Eiger, a relatively new brand in the market which has earned excellent reviews from customers since it launched.”

    Massmart sustains private label investment as shoppers search for savings
    Massmart sustains private label investment as shoppers search for savings

    26 May 2022


    Small appliances as a necessity


    The group notes that even with rising pressure on household budgets, research shows that small appliances are still viewed as a necessity by the South African consumer. “As cooking oil prices rise, for example, the air fryer remains a popular item with customers and is now seen as a staple item in the kitchen,” says Hall.

    To add additional value, Massmart notes that Eiger promotes a healthy modern lifestyle by offering free recipe books and meal planning templates to customers.

    Electrolux looks to strengthen premium segment position with AEG brand
    Electrolux looks to strengthen premium segment position with AEG brand

    1 Jun 2022


    The range of Eiger products available through Massmart’s brands currently includes small appliances such as toasters, kettles, irons, hand vacuums, blenders and air fryers of multiple sizes. This product assortment is expected to grow considerably in the coming months.

    Massmart says it has been working closely with Eiger product specialists to develop new products that will be first to market in their categories. “What customers see in-store currently is only the beginning for Eiger. We will continue to grow the brand through adding more sophisticated and innovative products, at affordable prices,” says Hall.
    private label, Massmart, Game, Makro, Home Appliances, Builders

