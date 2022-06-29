McDonald's SA wins MEA Creative Effectivess Award

McDonald's South Africa has been awarded the MEA Creative Effectiveness Award 2021 for the McCafé Barista search campaign.

The McDonald's MEA Creative Effectiveness Award is a McDonald’s MEA Region initiative showcasing creative and innovative communication strategies and platforms. They do this by recognising the most progressive and forward-thinking campaigns developed by markets and agencies in the MEA region.Instead of recruiting the traditional way, McDonald’s SA opted to recruit Baristas in a more disruptive, digitally-led way, trailing a new recruitment portal as the recruitment mechanic.Not only did this campaign recruit new, skilled Baristas, but it also aimed to highlight the existing talent they had in their system.McDonald’s SA joined forces with other brands, such as the Sun International Hotel Group, which sponsored accommodation for free and the International Hotel School as part of the judging panel.Through this campaign, they trilled a new recruitment portal called Job Jack which is now being utilised permanently for internal recruitments. The entry mechanic directed potential entrants to enter via the Job Jack portal to enter the competition. The portal also assists in ensuring that all entries are captured.They also launched a show called “McCafé Barista Search,” with the first episode announcing the top 20 and seeing the Baristas come in to deliver their full pitch and present their first and perfect cup of coffee.The top 3 winners received cash prizes; R50,000 for 1st, R30,000 for 2nd and R20,000 for 3rd.All contestants won a hamper and an offer of employment at McCafé for those who were external recruits.