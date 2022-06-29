Most Read
Entries open for Next Creative Leaders 2022
The One Club for Creativity and The 3% Movement have opened the call for entries for Next Creative Leaders 2022, a free competition recognising women and non-binary creatives on the rise.
Now in its eighth year, Next Creative Leaders is a free portfolio competition that aims to identify, celebrate and give a global platform to talented women and non-binary creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and a unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.
Eligible participants are those who are stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, newly-promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.
Along with naming 10 global winners based on the highest scores, the competition also recognises regional winners in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa and North America. A list of all previous NCL winners can be viewed here.
Entrants are judged on four-to-six pieces of creative work and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring, and advocacy.
Entries will be reviewed by a jury of top creatives and diversity advocates, including past Next Creative Leaders winners, which will be announced shortly. Winners will be announced later this year.
Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to participate in future One Club awards juries, and complimentary tickets to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels and mentorship events.
Winners also each get their work showcased on The One Club website, promotion on both The 3% Movement and The One Club social channels and potential opportunities to speak on the annual Next Creative Leaders panel. The 10 global winners also get a dedicated profile article about them on The One Club website.
“The One Club created its own inclusion and diversity department nearly 15 years ago and has steadily increased programming around gender equity in the workplace,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “Next Creative Leaders is an important part of our programming because it identifies, elevates and gives voice to those who are making a real difference by opening the door and inspiring the next generation of creatives who follow in their footsteps.”
Entries highlighting a candidate’s creativity, leadership, and unique point of view must be submitted by 26 August. To make Next Creative Leaders as open and accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter. Entries can be submitted here.
