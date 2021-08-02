Are e-pharmacies naturally making SA's cough, cold and flu remedies market healthier?

Amidst the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, consumers continue to be reluctant to venture out, instead demanding safe and convenient ways of having essentials delivered to their doors, with cough, cold and flu remedies being no exception to this viral trend. In response, there has been a rapid spread of mobile and online delivery platforms facilitating the speedy delivery of cough, cold and flu remedies directly to consumers, through e-pharmacies. These platforms offer easy access to increasingly popular natural and herbal products, thereby ensuring the health of the global and South African markets.
Globally, the global cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies market was valued at an estimated $30.3bn in 2020, as illustrated in the graph below. The market is forecast to increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%, between 2020 and 2024, to reach approximately$35.4bn by 2024.
In South Africa, the local cough, cold and flu remedies market, which includes antihistamines and allergy remedies, grew significantly at constant prices, increasing by 6.3% year-on-year, in terms of retail value RSP, between 2019 and 2020. Additionally, the local market is forecast to continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9%, between 2021 and 2025.
Globally, the e-pharmacy channel of distribution, an internet platform allowing pharmacists to receive online medication orders, which are then dispatched to consumers’ doors, is growing rapidly. These e-pharmacies also allow consumers to search for products by symptoms or ingredient, with products containing natural ingredients continuing to become increasingly popular globally. As a result, major global players are launching new natural cough, cold and flu remedies, including GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Robitussin Naturals and Applied Biological Laboratories’ Biovanta.
In the local market, consumer preference for home delivery and self-medication has resulted in the expansion of existing e-pharamacy services, and the introduction of innovative online delivery platforms. The PharmaGo medicine delivery mobile application, launched in March of 2021, facilitates same-day and next-day delivery of over-the-counter (OTC) medications by leveraging partnerships with 73 pharmacies nationwide. Additionally, Uber Eats and Mr D Food have both expanded their services to offer delivery of OTC medicines, whilst the recent introduction of the new DeliverD service in July 2021, by JSE-listed Dis-Chem, further demonstrates the viral growth of this trend.
Dis-Chem’s DeliverD service is set to be trialled in selected stores in Johannesburg, as well as other major metropolitan areas, before expanding to other regions aligned with Dis-Chem’s store footprint. This service offers the delivery of 7,000 items within 60 minutes. The items include healthcare, nutrition, beauty, cosmetics and electrical items
Interestingly, there is a continued preference for natural and herbal products themselves. One such example, includes artemisia afra, a herbal ingredient that is experiencing increased popularity, boosted by perceptions of safety, and effectiveness against Covid-19. Additionally, the Obel Respiclear Decongestant Range has been introduced by Acdoco SA. This range is a nature-inspired and steroid-free and contains essential oils such as menthol, camphor, and eucalyptus, amongst others and offers anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory effects.
