Are e-pharmacies naturally making SA's cough, cold and flu remedies market healthier?

Amidst the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, consumers continue to be reluctant to venture out, instead demanding safe and convenient ways of having essentials delivered to their doors, with cough, cold and flu remedies being no exception to this viral trend. In response, there has been a rapid spread of mobile and online delivery platforms facilitating the speedy delivery of cough, cold and flu remedies directly to consumers, through e-pharmacies. These platforms offer easy access to increasingly popular natural and herbal products, thereby ensuring the health of the global and South African markets.