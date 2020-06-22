How is Covid-19 boosting SA's cough, cold and flu remedies market?

Whilst the global Covid-19 pandemic is having a devastating global impact, the resulting symptoms such as dry cough, fever and respiratory difficulties has been positive for the cough, cold and flu remedies market. Over the past few months, consumers have engaged in panic buying to be better prepared in case of infection, which has boosted sales and the growth of the cough, cold and flu remedies market.