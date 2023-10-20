Uber Eats Merchant Awards winners announced

Uber Eats hosted its inaugural Merchant Awards in South Africa, celebrating outstanding restaurants and other non-food merchants on the platform. The ceremony took place at The Roof in Bryanston, Johannesburg, where industry leaders, partners, and esteemed guests gathered to honour these remarkable achievements.

Image supplied

The public had the opportunity to participate by nominating their favourite local merchant from across the country through the app. This event showcased the rich diversity and talent within the local retail and hospitality industry, with 50 nominees competing for recognition across 18 categories.

As the ceremony unfolded, the winners emerged, each one acknowledged for their exceptional performance within their respective categories.

supporting and empowering merchants

The highlight of the event was the prestigious 'Merchant of the Year' award, presented to Kimchi, a small business located in Cape Town.

This award, which came with a prize of a R100,000 promotional offer funded by Uber Eats, 10 promotional offers for four staff members to be used on the Uber app, R10,000 worth of ads credits for 2024 and a badge that will appear next to the merchant’s listing on the Uber Eats app.

According to Nakampe Molewa, general manager for Uber Eats, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of merchants who use the Uber Eats platform.

He added, "We are proud to work with such incredible merchants who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional food, goods, and services. Their dedication to quality and innovation has played a significant role in the growth and success of Uber Eats in South Africa. Uber Eats remains committed to nurturing and promoting the growth of the South African hospitality and retail industry."

The Awards not only celebrated the achievements of local businesses but also underscored the platform's dedication to supporting and empowering merchants.

They serve as a testament to the platform's commitment to revolutionising the delivery industry, creating a thriving ecosystem where businesses can flourish, and customers can access a diverse range of options.

As inaugural winners of the Merchant Awards, these merchants serve as an inspiration to other businesses, setting a high industry standard and encouraging others to strive for excellence in providing exceptional service and offerings.

The winners are...

Categories and winners are as follows:

South Africa Operational

2023 Merchant of the Year - Kimchi

2023 Operational Excellence - Moro Gelato CBD

2023 Best Customer Availability - AA Sushi

2023 Best Handover - Red Chilli Authentic Indian Cuisine, Parkrand

2023 Best Growth Tools Adopter - Lotus Chinese Restaurant

Partner Choice - KFC

New Verticals Choice - YoghurtLand



2023 Highest Ratings

Gauteng - Burger Bistro, Pierneef

Western Cape - New York Bagels

KwaZulu-Natal - Kebabish, Overport



2023 Best Up & Coming

Gauteng - Mizaan's Halaal Takeaways

Western Cape - Active Sushi, Rondebosch

KwaZulu-Natal - Petisco



2023 Delivery Choice

Gauteng - Blue Bottle Liquors, Vinstra

Western Cape - Marcel's Frozen Yoghurt, Plumstead

KwaZulu-Natal - Hawthorne Liquor Store



2023 Customer Choice

Gauteng - McDonald's, Parktown

Western Cape - Hungry Lion, Cape Gate

KwaZulu-Natal - Pedros Chicken, Clare Estate



2023 Best Chicken

Gauteng - Chicken Licken, Rivonia

Western Cape - KFC, Observatory

KwaZulu-Natal - Chicken Licken, Berea



2023 Best Indian

Gauteng - Spice Kitchen, Sandton

Western Cape - Maharajah, Tamboerskloof

KwaZulu-Natal - Elachi, Sunford



2023 Best Seafood

Gauteng - Ocean Basket, Fourways Mall

Western Cape - The Poke Co, Kloof Street

KwaZulu-Natal - Fishaways, Musgrave



2023 Best African

Gauteng - Roots Grill, Randburg

Western Cape - Wakanda African Restaurant

KwaZulu-Natal - Nkonzo’s Kitchen



2023 Best Asian

Gauteng - Kung Fu Kitchen, Grayston

Western Cape - Kimchi

KwaZulu-Natal - Simply Asia, Cowie Road



2023 Best Burgers

Gauteng - McDonald's, Douglas Road

Western Cape - McDonald's, Tokai

KwaZulu-Natal - McDonald's, Swapo Road



2023 Best Vegan

Gauteng - The Maui Poke Co, Rosebank

Western Cape - Scheckter's RAW, Seapoint

KwaZulu-Natal - The Vegan Chef, Umhlanga



2023 Best Pizza

Gauteng - Roman's Pizza, Wierda Park

Western Cape - Roman's Pizza, Stellenbosch

KwaZulu-Natal - Pizza Boyz, Umhlanga



2023 Best Sushi