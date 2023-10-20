Industries

Africa


Uber Eats Merchant Awards winners announced

20 Oct 2023
Uber Eats hosted its inaugural Merchant Awards in South Africa, celebrating outstanding restaurants and other non-food merchants on the platform. The ceremony took place at The Roof in Bryanston, Johannesburg, where industry leaders, partners, and esteemed guests gathered to honour these remarkable achievements.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The public had the opportunity to participate by nominating their favourite local merchant from across the country through the app. This event showcased the rich diversity and talent within the local retail and hospitality industry, with 50 nominees competing for recognition across 18 categories.

As the ceremony unfolded, the winners emerged, each one acknowledged for their exceptional performance within their respective categories.

supporting and empowering merchants

The highlight of the event was the prestigious 'Merchant of the Year' award, presented to Kimchi, a small business located in Cape Town.

This award, which came with a prize of a R100,000 promotional offer funded by Uber Eats, 10 promotional offers for four staff members to be used on the Uber app, R10,000 worth of ads credits for 2024 and a badge that will appear next to the merchant’s listing on the Uber Eats app.

According to Nakampe Molewa, general manager for Uber Eats, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of merchants who use the Uber Eats platform.

He added, "We are proud to work with such incredible merchants who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional food, goods, and services. Their dedication to quality and innovation has played a significant role in the growth and success of Uber Eats in South Africa. Uber Eats remains committed to nurturing and promoting the growth of the South African hospitality and retail industry."

The Awards not only celebrated the achievements of local businesses but also underscored the platform's dedication to supporting and empowering merchants.

They serve as a testament to the platform's commitment to revolutionising the delivery industry, creating a thriving ecosystem where businesses can flourish, and customers can access a diverse range of options.

As inaugural winners of the Merchant Awards, these merchants serve as an inspiration to other businesses, setting a high industry standard and encouraging others to strive for excellence in providing exceptional service and offerings.

The winners are...

Categories and winners are as follows:

South Africa Operational

  1. 2023 Merchant of the Year - Kimchi
  2. 2023 Operational Excellence - Moro Gelato CBD
  3. 2023 Best Customer Availability - AA Sushi
  4. 2023 Best Handover - Red Chilli Authentic Indian Cuisine, Parkrand
  5. 2023 Best Growth Tools Adopter - Lotus Chinese Restaurant
  6. Partner Choice - KFC
  7. New Verticals Choice - YoghurtLand

2023 Highest Ratings

  1. Gauteng - Burger Bistro, Pierneef
  2. Western Cape - New York Bagels
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Kebabish, Overport

2023 Best Up & Coming

  1. Gauteng - Mizaan's Halaal Takeaways
  2. Western Cape - Active Sushi, Rondebosch
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Petisco

2023 Delivery Choice

  1. Gauteng - Blue Bottle Liquors, Vinstra
  2. Western Cape - Marcel's Frozen Yoghurt, Plumstead
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Hawthorne Liquor Store

2023 Customer Choice

  1. Gauteng - McDonald's, Parktown
  2. Western Cape - Hungry Lion, Cape Gate
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Pedros Chicken, Clare Estate

2023 Best Chicken

  1. Gauteng - Chicken Licken, Rivonia
  2. Western Cape - KFC, Observatory
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Chicken Licken, Berea

2023 Best Indian

  1. Gauteng - Spice Kitchen, Sandton
  2. Western Cape - Maharajah, Tamboerskloof
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Elachi, Sunford

2023 Best Seafood

  1. Gauteng - Ocean Basket, Fourways Mall
  2. Western Cape - The Poke Co, Kloof Street
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Fishaways, Musgrave

2023 Best African

  1. Gauteng - Roots Grill, Randburg
  2. Western Cape - Wakanda African Restaurant
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Nkonzo’s Kitchen

2023 Best Asian

  1. Gauteng - Kung Fu Kitchen, Grayston
  2. Western Cape - Kimchi
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Simply Asia, Cowie Road

2023 Best Burgers

  1. Gauteng - McDonald's, Douglas Road
  2. Western Cape - McDonald's, Tokai
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - McDonald's, Swapo Road

2023 Best Vegan

  1. Gauteng - The Maui Poke Co, Rosebank
  2. Western Cape - Scheckter's RAW, Seapoint
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - The Vegan Chef, Umhlanga

2023 Best Pizza

  1. Gauteng - Roman's Pizza, Wierda Park
  2. Western Cape - Roman's Pizza, Stellenbosch
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Pizza Boyz, Umhlanga

2023 Best Sushi

  1. Gauteng - Sasaki Sushi Chinese Food, Garsfontein
  2. Western Cape - Make Restaurant
  3. KwaZulu-Natal - Tommy's Sushi, Umhlanga

