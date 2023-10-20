Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Specialised ExhibitionsGfK – An NIQ CompanyTekkie TownDistellPareto LimitedOLC Through The Line CommunicationsW&RSETAPyrotecQuickEasy SoftwareOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)HellopeterSafripolEcentric Payment SystemsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

CRM Opinion South Africa

Is your business taking the wrong approach to urgent customer conversations?

20 Oct 2023
Ryan FalkenbergBy: Ryan Falkenberg
Urgent customer conversations are critical in most businesses. You might, for instance, need to cancel your card immediately after a theft. Or you may have missed a payment that the business needs to remind you about.
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko via
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko via www.pexels.com

Many contact centres struggle to take the right approach to urgent conversations. Some simply lack the resources to rapidly ramp up and deal with increased call volumes. Others face customers who don’t answer calls from numbers they don’t recognise. Yet the business still needs those conversations to happen.

If the traditional approach isn’t working, how can companies ensure that they reach the customers they need to as fast as they need to?

Instantly scalable?

Before answering those questions, it’s worth examining why call centres struggle to scale quickly. A good example that I’ve seen first-hand involved a bank promoting its insurance products by handing out leaflets at a taxi rank at the end of the month.

In and of itself, that was a good strategy. It was the right target market for that specific insurance product and the bank was meeting its customers in their daily lives. Importantly, by timing the marketing to just after payday, the bank reached those customers when they had money and were willing to spend it.

Will ChatGPT kill the customer service agent?
Will ChatGPT kill the customer service agent?

By 6 Feb 2023

The trouble was, the bank’s contact centre simply couldn’t keep up with the volume of calls that came in as a result of the campaign. Although the bank anticipated it would need additional contact centre agents, scaling up and back down as quickly as it needed to simply wasn’t practical. Putting aside the difficulty of finding enough contact centre agents, getting them trained up to the level where they could field any queries associated with the incoming calls was impossible.

The bank likely missed out on a lot of prospective customers as a result. After all, how many times would you contact a business with the intention of making a purchase before giving up and moving on?

Those same scalability issues can arise in all sorts of situations and affect both outbound and inbound conversations. That means that contact centres must think differently when it comes to urgent conversations.

Automating conversations

With rapid scaling such a challenge for contact centres, what approach should they take instead? A good start is to automate as many conversations as possible.

In the example above, the bank could have printed a QR code on the leaflet alongside the contact centre number. After scanning it, the prospective customer would have been connected instantly to a virtual agent. These AI-powered digital experts can have immediate conversations with customers. Where relevant, the virtual agent will hand off to a human agent to complete the engagement.

Virtual agents stick to rules, so every conversation is consistent, compliant and hyper-personalised. They handle the urgent, repetitive, rule-based work so human agents can focus on higher value work - like figuring out where to drop the next lot of leaflets.

NextOptions
Ryan Falkenberg
Ryan Falkenberg's articles

About Ryan Falkenberg

Ryan Falkenberg is co-founder and CEO of software company Clevva.
Read more: contact centres, customer communication, Ryan Falkenberg

Related

Will ChatGPT kill the customer service agent?
Will ChatGPT kill the customer service agent?6 Feb 2023
Chatbots are evolving - here's what you need to know
Chatbots are evolving - here's what you need to know5 Apr 2022
Seamless communication is key to CX: Here's what it should look like
Seamless communication is key to CX: Here's what it should look like24 Jan 2022
The next big leap forward for CRM
The next big leap forward for CRM23 Sep 2021
Your customers don't want to talk to a human, help them help themselves
Your customers don't want to talk to a human, help them help themselves9 Jul 2021
The rebirth of email as a marketing tool
The rebirth of email as a marketing tool17 May 2021
When it comes to customer communication, engagement is everything
When it comes to customer communication, engagement is everything18 Mar 2021
How customer communication will evolve in 2021
How customer communication will evolve in 202112 Feb 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz