Mompati Mall to open in Vryburg, North West

Mompati Mall is set to transform Vryburg in the North West province with its brand-new shopping experience that will launch to the public on 26 October 2023.

Image supplied

Reportedly Vryburg's very first mall, the new 22,700m2 shopping centre development by Twin City, is set to be a retail game-changer, introducing an eagerly awaited one-stop shopping, leisure and entertainment experience for locals and visitors alike.

Named in honour of local icon Dr Ruth Mompati, Mompati Mall will welcome shoppers with a diverse mix of 68 retail stores and dining options and a food court, complete with a fun kids' play area. In addition to transforming the shopping and leisure experience in the region, Mompati Mall is a catalyst for economic growth - adding more than 750 permanent jobs to its local economy.

The mall's positive job creation impact is just the beginning. It will also improve local infrastructure and support community growth through several projects. These include a major upgrade to the N18, on which Mompati Mall is located, near the CBD, opposite the Vryburg sports grounds and a short walk from sizeable Huhudi township.

Image supplied

The road has been widened to enhance traffic flows and safeguard pedestrians. The electrical infrastructure along Moffat Street was also modernised and made more energy-efficient and sustainable. The paving on Voortrekker and Nelson Streets will be replaced with high-quality asphalt for better road surfaces.

Additionally, the current asbestos water pipeline system was also upgraded to ensure safe and reliable water services. Mompati Mall will also have solar panels installed to support its environmental sustainability and lighten the load on the local electricity grid.

Enduring initiatives to bolster the community include the mall's Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme, a partnership between the Twin City Foundation and the Mompati Foundation. It also supports a soccer development programme and a school feeding scheme project. Mompati Mall will support arts and culture through the Schools Art Competition and by partnering with Huhudi Art Centre for an art installation at the mall.

Image supplied

"These efforts showcase our commitment to enhancing residents' quality of life and fostering long-term prosperity in Vryburg," says Johan van Wyk, development director of Twin City. "Quality retail that contributes positively to communities is a signature of Twin City shopping centres. Embodying this ethos, Mompati Mall is set to become the heart of Vryburg."

The single-level centre with an upmarket design can stand proudly next to any modern mall found across South Africa's metropolitan areas.

As the first enclosed, safe and family-friendly shopping environment in Vryburg, Mompati Mall is also introducing the first McDonalds and Spar to Vryburg.

Image supplied

Its tenant mix has been thoughtfully selected for broad appeal and a brilliant experience, and it includes some of South Africa's most-loved brands, such as Shoprite, Mr Price, Truworths and Wimpy. In addition, shoppers can look forward to West Pack Lifestyle, Ackermans, Capitec, Nedbank, FNB, Specsavers, Torga Optical, Exact, Foschini, Identity, Jet, Jet Home, Pep Cell, Pep Home, Sneaker Factory, Totalsports, The Fix, Tekkie Town, Sportscene, Studio 88, Power Fashion, Nando's, Roman's Pizza and Hungry Lion.

"Mompati Mall is set to become the centre of life in Vryburg, and we're so excited to be part of this community investment," concludes van Wyk.