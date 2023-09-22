Uber Eats launches inaugural Merchant Awards

In the spirit of celebrating South African Heritage Month and its 7th birthday, Uber Eats has launched the Uber Eats Merchant Awards in South Africa.

Image supplied

The Awards will take place in October and will seek to recognise small, medium, and large restaurant businesses as well as new vertical merchants that have provided outstanding service to consumers throughout the year.

Uber Eats has lined up an exciting array of prizes for the winning merchants.

The public is invited to nominate their favourite local merchant from across the country by applying the code 'CASTMYVOTE' on their next order at their favourite merchant on Uber Eats or through prompts that will appear in their Uber Eats app with instructions on how to vote. Voting is now open and closes on 24 September 2023.

Beyond this, the panel will also recognise trailblazers who have demonstrated exceptional innovation in the industry during challenging times. These Pioneer Awards will honour categories such as:

Best up-and-coming Merchant



Lowest delivery person waits time



Best African Restaurant



Highest Ratings

“There are so many amazing independent restaurants and merchants spanning every cuisine type on Uber Eats, and these awards showcase their amazing work from across South Africa. We are always leveraging the power of the Uber Eats platform to suit the needs of our customers, however, this would be impossible without the amazing restaurants and merchants we have on the UberEats app - and we look forward to recognising and rewarding them for their pioneering and innovative spirit to shape the service industry,” said Vuyokazi Maselana, head of merchant operations, South Africa.