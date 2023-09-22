Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Sportsmans WarehouseMpactBataTekkie TownKantarStilesOnPoint PRSwitch Energy DrinkaHead Marketing ServicesDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Spain's fashion retailer Mango to expand online sales in Africa

22 Sep 2023
Spanish family-owned fashion retailer Mango has expanded its online sales in 20 markets, most of them in Africa, the company said in a statement recently.
A delivery worker waits for the opening of a store of Spanish fashion chain Mango to deliver boxes with clothes, in Ronda, Spain. Source: Reuters/Jon Nazca
A delivery worker waits for the opening of a store of Spanish fashion chain Mango to deliver boxes with clothes, in Ronda, Spain. Source: Reuters/Jon Nazca

Mango said it will launch e-commerce operations in countries such as Senegal, Ghana, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Mali, Uganda or Madagascar with its brands for women, men and children. Mango was already present in several countries in the region with 54 stores under franchise contracts.

It will also start online operations in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Bermuda. Earlier this year, Mango had launched its online business in Brazil.

Online sales accounted for 36% of the company's revenue in 2022, closing at around €960m, Mango said, out of a total €2.68bn, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

The company, which operates in 115 markets around the world, also plans to open more stores in the United States and India this year to have 40 and 110 respectively. The fashion retailer has currently 2,615 shops worldwide.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Mango, African expansion, fashion retailer

Related

Source: ©tea -
Growing list of retail brands suspend business in Russia [updated]11 Mar 2022
SAA, Mango working to find sustainable solutions
SAA, Mango working to find sustainable solutions11 Nov 2021
Mango's standalone fashion stores have returned to SA
Mango's standalone fashion stores have returned to SA31 Jan 2020
Bowmans expands its borders
Bowmans expands its borders2 Sep 2019
Vetting and background screening is crucial to successful cross-border expansion
Vetting and background screening is crucial to successful cross-border expansion7 Jun 2019
H&M Foundation drives circular fashion through textile recycling facilities
H&M Foundation drives circular fashion through textile recycling facilities20 Sep 2018
Nandi Mbele, pilot at Mango Airlines
#WomensMonth: Changing female demographics in aviation22 Aug 2018
Côte d'Ivoire gets its first taste of KFC
Côte d'Ivoire gets its first taste of KFC6 Jun 2018

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz