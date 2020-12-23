Soma Solutions has launched a new online platform for stationery shopping called Edu Supply, designed to help parents and schools across South Africa purchase their children's stationery without having to shop at multiple stores to fulfill their children's full stationery list for school.
As we enter into a new year, January is a chaotic month for parents as they prepare for back-to-school and stationery shopping.
Edu Supply was created to help parents shop for stationery from home and save money with its competitive pricing optionality.
"The aim is to leverage the digital platform economy by digitalising the purchase of stationery. As a mother of four, I fully understand the frustrations that parents across South Africa face when it’s back-to-school time. We are launching this platform to solve that problem, and help save parents’ time and money," says founder Marilyn Radebe.
Stationery shopping can be a headache for parents, particularly when it is back-to-school time. Most parents prefer to buy stationery early in the year, and during this time they often find that the stationery they are looking for has run out or they simply do not have the time to go shopping. Edu-Supply seeks to address this.
Edu-Supply’s main goal is to make shopping for stationery convenient for parents by allowing them to purchase stationery from their phones or laptops, saving them time by avoiding long queues at stores, and having to visit multiple stores to find all the stationery their children require for the term. In the long-term, shopping options on Edu-Supply will not only include stationery, but school uniforms as well. Delivery of the items will be nationwide.
To make use of this platform, parents simply follow the following steps:
- Visit the website on www.edu-supply.com
- Add name of school and stationery list
- Create an account
- Shop
- Checkout
“We have officially launched and now you can upload or send your children's stationery lists to customerservice@edu-supply.com or on our website at www.edu-supply.com
and the stationery will be delivered to you," concludes Radebe.