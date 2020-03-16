Mr D Food announced as new eBucks Rewards partner

Mr D Food is the latest partner to join FNB's eBucks Rewards programme. Customers can now earn and spend eBucks when ordering from the Mr D Food app with their qualifying FNB/RMB Private Bank Accounts.
In a press statement, FNB said eBucks earn and spend is only available on the Mr D Food mobile app. Customers will order from their favourite restaurants on the app, using their pre-loaded qualifying FNB/RMB Private Bank cards to pay. Once the order has been placed, they need to opt in to earn eBucks by choosing the ‘Earn eBucks’ option and enter their SA ID number. The restaurants will then prepare the order, and a nearby delivery person will deliver it to the customer.
Mr. Delivery was born in 1992, when ordering was done via the phone from printed menus on the fridge. After a technology-led transformation, the analogue Mr Delivery became Mr D Food...
12 Dec 2019
The popular food delivery service joins more than 40 eBucks Rewards partners across various retail and online categories. Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO said that eBucks members can look forward to another "exciting new partnership" that will be launched in April 2020.
eBucks Rewards made it into the top five most-used loyalty programmes in South Africa according to the latest findings of the 2019/20 Truth and BrandMapp Loyalty Landscape Whitepaper
. The rewards programme is the only retail bank to enter the top five.
Clicks ClubCard remains the most used loyalty programme in South Africa, followed by Pick n Pay Smart Shopper and Dis-Chem Benefit...
3 days ago
“We are very excited about this partnership with FNB and eBucks Rewards. A large number of our app users are FNB banked customers and we’ve seen these numbers grow exponentially by over 400% in the past 24 months. This collaboration means customers will now be rewarded for their orders or they can use their eBucks to buy meals from our assorted partner restaurants across South Africa,” said Devin Sinclair, CEO of Mr D Food.