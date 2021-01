Chef and former editor of True Love magazine, Dorah Sitole passed away on Monday morning at 67 years old.

The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed, however, her publishers have said that they will be releasing a statement shortly.Sitole was an accomplished food writer, food stylist, recipe developer, and a trained Cordon Bleu chef, whose career spanned four decades, having travelled and cooked internationally, showcasing local cuisine in Memphis, Tokyo and Rome. She is also the award winning author of two books,, and,