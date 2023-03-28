Industries

Cape Main line freight rail operations halted after heavy rains

28 Mar 2023
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) says the Cape Corridor has suspended operations on the Cape Main Line due to infrastructure damage caused by heavy rains on the evening of 24 March 2023. The rail formation was damaged in two sections on the single line between Beaufort West and Worcester, impacting freight trains as well as the Blue Train.
Image source:
Image source: Gallo/Getty

Customers have been notified about the extent of the infrastructure damage and the resultant impact on operations. Transnet has provided overnight accommodation in Cape Town and flights for passengers who were travelling on the Blue Train trip destined for Tshwane from Cape Town.

TFR says that its teams have begun preliminary work to restore the service roads, which also suffered damage during the heavy downpours. The major works will be conducted during the coming week.

"We continue to monitor the weather conditions forecast to ensure the safety of our teams working on the recovery. Operations will resume promptly after the line has been declared safe for train movement," Transnet said in a statement.

