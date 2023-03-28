Watch: Checkers Sixty60 makes a bold delivery guarantee

On-demand grocery delivery service Checkers Sixty60 has introduced a new delivery guarantee, promising customers their delivery for free if an order arrives more than 30 minutes after the estimated time of arrival.

Source: Supplied

Delivery will also be free if an order contains fewer than 80% of a customer's first-choice products. The R35 delivery fee will be credited to a customer’s Sixty60 wallet to be used against any future orders for a week after the original order.

Checkers describes its new service guarantee as "a first in the South African on-demand grocery delivery space".

Neil Schreuder, chief strategy officer for the Shoprite Group, comments, “Sixty60 is exceptionally confident in our ability to deliver the groceries shoppers want within 60 minutes. In South Africa, this can be tricky at times given load shedding-related traffic congestion, rainy weather and other challenges faced by drivers on the roads. Our north star is to make shopping effortless, and now we are giving customers the confidence to use Sixty60 no matter the weather.”

3.1 million app downloads

The Shoprite Group launched Sixty60 in November 2019, offering delivery in 60 minutes at a flat fee of R35. The app has been downloaded more than 3.1 million times and the service now delivers in more than 400 locations nationally. Sixty60 continues to grow, with sales surging 87% in the most recent reporting period to December 2022, on top of 250% in the prior period.

To mark the launch of the new service guarantee, Checkers has released a tongue-in-cheek ad campaign that highlights the retailer's commitment to efficient delivery even when "Mzansi happens".