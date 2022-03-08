Exhibitor registration open for Africa's Travel Indaba 2022

Africa's Travel Indaba, a trade show that has established itself as one of the continent's premier tourism trade platforms, is set to showcase to the world the continent's leisure tourism industry from 2-5 May 2022. Owned and managed by South African Tourism, the 2022 edition of Africa's Travel Indaba will once again be hosted in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre will be the hub of activity."Africa’s Travel Indaba is back with renewed energy and focus on creating a platform for the recovery of our industry. As the African continent, we cannot wait to welcome back international delegates from various parts of the world to reconnect and share our real success stories of resilience, whilst demonstrating Africa’s world class tourism products that will continue to give travellers an unforgettable experience."This is our signature leisure tourism trade show and we are thrilled that we, as a tourism sector, can once again gather in person, network, share ideas and do business that will contribute to the much-needed recovery," says Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, chief convention bureau officer.At the last edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba in 2019, the show attracted about 6,200 delegates from all over the world, with 1,033 exhibiting businesses from 19 countries on the continent, showcasing an array of travel and tourism offerings to almost 1,177 local, regional and international buyers.Furthermore, almost 452 local, regional and international media representatives participated at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2019, pointing to the stature and global profile of the African continent’s tourism industry.Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 will create an opportunity for face-to-face participation and therefore be taking a physical format, but also still have virtual components, as all have become accustomed to, with the following structure:• Physical participation for all exhibitors• Physical participation for all global hosted buyers not impacted by travel restrictions or other socio-political factors in their countries• Virtual Diary access for qualified buyers unable to attend• A welcome function which will take place on the first day of the show, an opportunity for networking and engagements amongst the delegates;• Insightful educational and information sharing sessions throughout the three days focusing on innovation, ideas, new trends and solutions to challenges that will assist us to contribute to the recovery and growth of the tourism sector;• Globally selected and vetted quality buyers;• Various media briefing sessions providing much-needed updates from the greater tourism industry;• An effective online diary and matchmaking system, that closely pairs buyers’ needs with exhibitors’ offerings in order to ensure a more efficient and productive trade show;• More SMMEs showcasing the lesser-known variety of South Africa’s product offering; and• Overall a covid-19 regulations adherence event that will ensure delegates' safety.While registration for exhibitors is already open, early-bird discounts will be available to exhibitors who confirm their participation by 31 March 2022. Registration dates for buyers and members of the media are as follows:• Hosted buyer applications open on Thursday 10 March 2022• Non-hosted buyer applications open Monday 21 March 2022• Media applications open on Thursday, 4 April 2022• Online Diary System bookings open on Tuesday,15 April 2022"We know from our research and connections with partners and consumers that travellers increasingly want to live their lives to the fullest again but that they are looking for reassurance that it is indeed safe to travel. With globally-benchmarked health and safety protocols in place, all travellers (domestic, regional and international) can have the comfort of knowing that they will be safe, while enjoying their time in South Africa."Africa’s Travel Indaba is our showcase of all that South Africa and Team Africa has to offer, ranging from quality assured accommodation establishments, adventure, relaxation, lifestyle events and culture and heritage-inspired experiences and products," concludes Kotze-Nhlapo.