Media24 launches SNL24.com for middle market

Media24 has launched a new site SNL24.com for the South African middle market who is interested in soccer, news and lifestyle content.

Source: Supplied.

“SNL24.com is an umbrella site aimed at the rapidly growing middle market sample group made up predominantly from supergroups three and four. It’s a first for South Africa and Africa,” says Minette Ferreira, general manager: news & lifestyle divisions at Media24.

Soccer attracts a dedicated audience of fans who throng to stadiums every weekend and follow news and stories surrounding the sport with relish all week. Coupled with engaging news and entertaining lifestyle content, SNL24.com aims to reach the majority of South Africa’s middle market through this curation of brands seven days a week.

SNL24.com includes three titles: Soccer Laduma, KICKOFF and Daily Sun. It brings together a complementary collective of brands aimed at the middle and upper middle markets. SNL24.com targets a potential digital audience of 3.7 million and combined with the established print audiences of 2.1 million within this collective.

SNL24.com went live on 11 September with redesigned versions of Soccer Laduma, Kick Off and Daily Sun.

“Media24 is perfectly positioned to develop this exciting new initiative,” says Ferreira. “Influential and trusted brands with existing audiences, innovative tech and the support of the group will ensure its success.”