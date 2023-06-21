Jameson Irish Whiskey's Jameson Distillery on Tour returns to Joburg

Jameson Irish Whiskey's Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT), has returned to Johannesburg from Cape Town.

Image supplied. Jameson Irish Whiskey’s Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT), has returned to Johannesburg from Cape Town

“We were excited to bring back the Jameson Distillery on Tour to Johannesburg following what was an incredibly successful stint in Cape Town in December last year,” says marketing activation manager for Jameson Irish Whiskey, Sheila Chisina.

“The purpose behind the event has always been to elevate our consumers’ experience of the brand beyond the consumption occasion.

“We pride ourselves in the rich history of our brand and wanted to share the over 240-year heritage with those who have supported us along the way. This experience in many ways brought together kindred spirits from all walks of life to learn about our whiskey and have fun while doing so,” she adds.

First launched in 2020, with partner agencies Rapt Creative and Playmakers, the concept production is managed by Playmakers, with Rapt Creative keeping consumers in the loop in with the latest info, by amplifying the campaign’s social, PR and influencer partnerships

A South African touch

The partners injected JDOT with new energy inviting all Jameson lovers to explore a “portable” version of the Jameson’s iconic Bow Street Distillery, with a South African touch.

The two-week event – dubbed the Winter Edition – commenced in May and boasted a host of curated sensorial experiences coupled with Jameson Irish whiskey and a sought-after entertainment line-up never seen before on the tour.

It featured coupled-up artists such as DJ Zinhle & Morda and Lamiez Holworthy & Khuli Chana who shared their love with the crowd.

Amplified updates

Rapt Creative ensured the crowd was buzzing with Joburg’s most social butterflies who braved falling temperatures to find warmth around Jameson’s hearth.

The team also created considerable buzz on social and in mainstream press, leveraging trusted connections to the country’s key lifestyle journalists and influencers, providing creative support to ensure they embraced the Jameson visual language and tone.

The Rapt team further supported the digital campaign, promoting the activation with web design and CRM updates amplified across various influencer channels.

Off to the rest of Africa

“Working with the Jameson team over the years has allowed us to entrench the brand into culture and ensure our client delivers incredible experiences for consumers,” says Rapt’s PR and influencer partnerships division head, Khangelani Dziba.

Dziba adds, as an agency, they have had an incredible opportunity to collaborate with others in a one-of-a-kind brand campaign that delivered exceptionally both for the client and consumer.

The agency cannot wait to wrap up the final rendition of JDOT come the last quarter of this year before it sets off to the rest of the African continent