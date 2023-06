It was a star studded show as musician and producer Pharrell Williams released his first Louis Vuitton men's wear collection as creative director.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and Naomi Campbell were some of the A-listers spotted in the Parisian crowd.

Following the tragic passing of Louis Vuitton's former artistic director for menswear and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh in 2021, the prestigious position was filled by Williams.

This appointment marks Williams as the second Black American to lead a European luxury fashion brand, following in the footsteps of Abloh.

Here are some of the highlights: