Shoprite Group assists feeding schemes with R53m in surplus food donations

The country faces an even bigger mass hunger crisis brought on by Covid-19. During the peak of the country’s national lockdown, two out of every five adults said their household had lost its primary income source - and almost half had run out of money to buy food during April.To address the matter, the Shoprite Group has worked to increase food security for the country’s most vulnerable. It vets grassroots beneficiary organisations around the country, including residential places for older persons and orphanages, and builds direct relationships between them and nearby stores.Since the start of lockdown, 327 organisations have received surplus food donations from Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets, which include fresh fruit, vegetables and general groceries.The grocery chain group also decided to increase its fleet of Mobile Soup Kitchens from 19 to 26. By mid-September 2020, the Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens had served more than two million since the start of lockdown. These meals, which include soup and bread, have supported 2,613 organisations.In partnership with its customers, the group also continues to raise money via its Act For Change Fund till-point donation facility. This fund allows shoppers to donate in any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave nationally and the money collected goes to vetted beneficiary organisations involved in Covid-19 relief efforts in the province.Since March 2020, customers have donated over R2m to the Act For Change Fund, and Shoprite contributed a further R2m. The group has raised more than R4m in six months via this fund.“The looming hunger crisis is greatly concerning, and we will continue to work hard to share surplus food and to ensure that those most in need in South Africa can access healthy and nutritious meals,” says the group’s CSI manager, Lunga Schoeman.