Eskort donates over R1m worth of food parcels

According to Eskort, research indicates that more than 30% of households in townships are facing the prospect of not having any food for an entire day, and the supply of food parcels has become the most essential service required amongst these citizens.
Arnold Prinsloo, CEO at Eskort (Pty) Ltd notes that every employee is part of the Eskort family and community. “It is for this reason, and the dire situation faced by many families within our communities, that we are empowering all our employees across our manufacturing facilities situated in Heidelberg and Estcourt and Eskort Butchery retail outlets to distribute food hampers directly within their - and by extension our - communities, to those households which are in desperate need thereof.”
Over a period of four months, from May through to August, Eskort will distribute 6,000 much-needed care packages to thousands of South Africans facing nutritional food risk. The food parcels represent a significant and heartfelt addition to the already established and effective activity within its broader corporate social responsibility programme aimed at reaching out and supporting the communities with which it has a reciprocal relationship.
Each food parcel distributed through the #EskortCares Covid Food Feeding Scheme provides up to 50 meals - or a total of 300,000 meals over the period. Contents include 2kg of Eskort’s French Polony, fresh vegetables sourced from local farmers, 5kg of Maize Flour and 500g of soup or gravy powder.
"These are very difficult times for all, and it is with a sense of duty that we help reduce as far as possible, the burden of those struggling economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic," concludes Prinsloo.
