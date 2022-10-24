Are probiotics designed for children giving South African parents more peace of mind?

As global and South African consumers become increasingly aware of the many benefits associated with probiotics, there has been a growing demand for probiotic products. This has now expanded to the children's and infants' market, as parents increasingly seek to improve their children's health, by providing them with probiotics. Moreover, the health benefits of probiotics for children have become a growing research and media focus area, which has resulted in both global and local players launching probiotic products specifically designed for children or infants, to meet this growing consumer demand and appeal to the parent target market.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Probiotics Industry Landscape Report 2022 carefully uncovers the global and local probiotics market (including the impact of Covid-19), based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African probiotics market environment and its future.

Globally, the probiotic dietary supplements market is expected to experience continued growth over the next few years, with the total market value projected to reach approximately US$8.5 billion in 2026, from US$6.4 billion in 2022. In particular, the market is predicted to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, over the 2022 to 2026 forecast period.

In comparison to the global market, the South African probiotic supplements market is expected to grow at an even stronger rate, with an expected CAGR of 14.7%, between 2022 and 2026. This high growth rate can be attributed, in part, to the growing consumer emphasis on the health benefits of probiotics, with a particular focus on probiotic products designed for children.

As an illustration, research by institutions such as the University of Calgary and the National Consultative Group in India, among others, have been increasingly demonstrating the benefits of probiotics for infants and children. This has led to several online parenting platforms, such as Today’s Parent and Motherly, highlighting the health benefits of probiotics for children, which has inspired product innovation globally.

For example, Seed recently launched its PDS-08 Pediatric Daily Synbiotic powder, which is designed for children over the age of three years and contains nine probiotic strands, as well as a fibre-based prebiotic. In addition, subsidiaries of the Spanish Zendal Group announced the pending launch of its infant probiotic product, Neobiome, which improves gut bacterial colonisation in preterm infants; and Garden of Life launched its new Triple Action Dr Formulated range, which includes prebiotic and probiotic gummy supplements that are designed specifically for children.

Similarly, in South Africa, probiotics for children are also becoming increasingly popular, as parents become more aware of the link between their child’s gut and immune health. For example, a recent study demonstrated that toddlers aged three to 36 months, who were given a daily Lactobacillus reuteri supplement, had much fewer respiratory tract infections and their infections were also less severe. This growing awareness of the importance of probiotics for children was also highlighted by South African online publications, such as the Lowvelder and BabyYumYum.

Moreover, several industry players have launched new products or redesigned existing probiotic supplements. For example, the probiotics brand, ProbiFlora, expanded its extensive probiotic supplements range, by launching its ProbiFlora Junior Fit For School product. This product is designed for children between the ages of three and six and contains four probiotic strands, as well as 12.5 billion colony-forming units. The company highlights that this product will support the well-being of children by assisting with gut and immune health, thereby resulting in fewer sick days, doctor visits, and time spent on antibiotics.

Additionally, the probiotics brand, Reuterina, announced that it is improving the bottle design for its Reuterina Immune Health Probiotic Drops, which is designed specifically for infants. This product is now available in an improved dropper tube format, which is highlighted as being a more efficient and hassle-free way of administering this product to infants, whilst reducing product wastage for parents.

The South African Probiotics Industry Landscape Report 2022 (89 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global probiotics industry (including the impact of Covid-19) from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – market sizes and forecasts, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers and challenges; as well as manufacturing, distribution, retailer, and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the key market dynamics of the global and South African probiotics industry (including digestive health supplements, probiotics, prebiotic ingredients, and digestive enzymes)?



What are the latest global and South African probiotics industry trends, innovations and technology, drivers, and challenges?



What are the market size value and volume trends in the South African probiotics market (2016-2021) and forecasts (2022-2026), including the impact of Covid-19?



Which are the key manufacturers, distributors, and retail players in the South African probiotics industry?



What is the latest company news for key players in terms of products, new launches, and marketing initiatives?



What are the prices of popular probiotics, prebiotics, and digestive enzyme brands across South African pharmacies and retail outlets?

Please note that the 89-page report is available for purchase for R35,000 (excluding VAT). Alternatively, individual sections can be purchased for R15,000 (excluding VAT). For more information, please email az.oc.yevrusthgisni@ofni, call our Cape Town office on (021) 045-0202 or Johannesburg office on (010) 140-5756.

For a full brochure please go to: South African Probiotics Industry Landscape Report 2022.

About Insight Survey:

Insight Survey is a South African B2B market research company with more than 15 years of heritage, focusing on business-to-business (B2B) and industry research to ensure smarter, more-profitable business decisions are made with reduced investment risk.

We offer market research solutions to help you to successfully improve or expand your business, enter new markets, launch new products or better understand your internal or external environment.

Our bespoke Competitive Business Intelligence Research can help give you the edge in a global marketplace, empowering your business to overcome industry challenges quickly and effectively, and enabling you to realise your potential and achieve your vision.

From strategic overviews of your business’s competitive environment through to specific competitor profiles, our customised Competitive Intelligence Research is designed to meet your unique needs.

For more information, go to www.insightsurvey.co.za.



