Society for Advanced Cell Culture Modelling for Africa Conference 2022

9 to 12 October 2022 | North-West University | Potchefstroom | South Africa

The Society for Advanced Cell Culture Modelling for Africa (SACCMA) is a professional network of researchers with an interest in creating and using specialised and advanced cell-based models, bio-engineering, bioprinting and stem cell cultures to address developmental questions, study disease initiation and development, treatment development and screening, and cell biology.

Purpose of the conference

With this conference SACCMA aims bring together researchers, students and suppliers in the fields of advanced cell modelling, three-dimensional (3D) cell cultures, 3D-bioprinting and stem cell research in order to exchange ideas, support each other and to facilitate new collaborations.

Highlighted speakers

Dr Magdalena Kasendra, from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Centre in the USA, one of our keynote speakers, will give a talk on engineering next generation organoids with automated workflows.

Prof Stefan Przyborski from Durham University in the UK, another keynote speaker, will give a talk on the development and application of advanced cell culture techniques to construct models of human tissues.

The SACCMA Conference 2022 Program runs over four days and include four keynote speakers and at least eight plenary speakers, all of them world renowned researchers in the field of advanced cell culture models. On the last day of the conference, Prof Ben Loos from the University of Stellenbosch and Dr Soren Prag, specialist from Carl Zeiss Microscopy in Germany will present a workshop in the imaging of advanced cell culture models using the latest technology in the field with hands-on sessions using samples brought by delegates.

Prof Chrisna Gouws, chair of SACCMA at the Zeiss Confocal microscope.

Who should attend the SACCMA Conference?

Researchers, postdoctoral fellows, postgraduate students and technicians in the fields of advanced cell modelling, 3D cell cultures, 3D bioprinting and stem cell research will all benefit from this conference and the networking opportunities that attending this conference will present. It will also be an ideal opportunity for companies in the industry to showcase their various products and technologies in the fields of cell biology, cell culture, proteomics, molecular biology, 3D bioprinting, cell scaffolds, 3D cell culture technology, microscopy, and cell imaging.

If advanced cell culture modelling excites you and you are interested in getting to know expert researchers and suppliers in the industry, the SACCMA Conference 2022 is not to be missed.

