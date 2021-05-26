Research Company news South Africa

  South Africa has 19 finalists for The One Show 2021
    The One Club for Creativity has announced nine agencies in South Africa have 19 entries selected by its global juries of top creative leaders as finalists for The One Show 2021.
  South Africa's Top 50 most valuable brands for 2021
    The Top 50 most valuable South African brands were initially forecasted to lose over R65bn in cumulative brand value (15%) during the pandemic. However, resolve and resilience have meant the Top 50 have only recorded a 2% (R8.8bn) decrease in cumulative brand value, from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021. This resilience is especially evident in the recovery seen on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which returned to January 2020 levels after just 15 months.
  Chicken Licken recreates classic TV series Knight Rider to introduce the new Super Slider: "Nyathi Rider"
    Michael Knight and Kitt are an '80s duo that every South African knows and loves. But what if Kitt was no longer in America? What if he had a new owner and a new best friend? Chicken Licken®, together with their brand and communications agency, Joe Public United, reimagined this classic in a South African context to create a new off-the-wall film: "Nyathi Rider". The seamless connection with Knight Rider introduces South Africans to not just the new Super Slider but a new rider, Michael Nyathi. Issued by Joe Public United
Study from VDX.tv finds video advertising more effective across combination of CTV, desktop and mobile devices

26 May 2021
Issued by: VDX.tv
VDX.tv, a global advertising technology company transforming the way brands connect with relevant audiences, has released a research study - The Bigger Picture: Why Effective Video Advertising Requires a Synergy Across CTV, Desktop and Mobile Devices" - that illustrates how using video advertising across a combination of all three screens can drive greater lifts in brand awareness, purchase intent and other campaign KPIs, compared with using any of the devices alone.

During the study, conducted by research firm MediaScience, 480 participants were exposed to web pages, television content or a combination of the two. The viewing experience was at participants’ own pace, in their own homes, using their own devices. Eight ad exposures, representing eight different brands, were embedded into the viewing experience for each treatment type.

The ads featured eight different brands and varied in format based on the screen. On the CTV screen, audiences received a standard VDX in-stream ad. On desktop and mobile, the in-page VDX ad units provided an opt-in interactive experience that enabled viewers to explore additional content beyond the main video.

Post-viewing, participants were presented with a survey assessing ad effectiveness in categories such as awareness, brand opinion and purchase intent. A total of 445 variables were observed from each of the 480 participants who were surveyed.

The research found that on average, the addition of CTV to desktop and mobile drove a 149.6% lift in brand awareness versus desktop and mobile alone. Likewise adding CTV to desktop and mobile resulted in a 36.9% lift in brand opinion and a 24.8% lift in purchase intent.

click to enlarge

“Different devices provide different ad experiences. CTV offers a lean-back, immersive experience, while desktop and mobile are exploratory and action-driven. Our research shows that brands need to connect with consumers across every screen to effectively engage them at each stage of the buying journey,” says Bryan Melmed, VP of insights services at VDX.tv.

Learn more about the study here.

About VDX.tv

VDX.tv is a global advertising technology company that is transforming the way brands connect with relevant audiences in today’s converging video landscape. We create video-driven experiences that integrate a brand’s TV and digital messages and empower marketers to captivate viewers, compel action, and convert awareness into response. We connect the dots between people, devices and households to deliver a more consistent, relevant, and meaningful brand experience across connected TVs and personal devices. Our multidimensional approach to household targeting provides visibility into the entire consumer journey, allowing brands to amplify their message and turn consumers into customers.

VDX.tv is a division of Exponential Interactive, Inc. Learn more at www.vdx.tv.

