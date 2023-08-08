Somerset Mall upgrades and adds new dining options

Somerset Mall, located in the heart of the Helderberg region in the Western Cape, understands the need to continually evolve and enhance the shopping environment.

Image supplied. Somerset Mall has mall embarked on an ambitious redevelopment project

This inspired the mall to embark on an ambitious redevelopment project, that includes an upgrade on the mall’s aesthetics, along with new dining options, and an enhanced overall tenant offering.

The revamped Tallahassee Spur is a newly upgraded dining hotspot perfect for family gatherings and celebrations while Rocomamas, has set up shop at Entrance4.

For the creative souls and stationery aficionados, the PNA store has got you covered. Recently expanded and relocated closer to Entrance 1, it now sits conveniently alongside a family favourite, Wimpy and is ready to inspire and cater to all your artistic needs.

In November 2023 a brand-new Checkers FreshX makes its grand entrance.

Also in November, a collaboration with the internationally acclaimed artist and sculptor, Marco Olivier transforms the mall into a veritable art meander.

Art lovers and even art-curious shoppers will be surrounded by captivating art pieces that add a touch of culture and sophistication to your shopping spree.

Masterpieces include the Surrender Man, Harmony, This is me, The Whale Tale, and The Celestial Trio.