BehindtheCampaign: Captain Morgan launches Spice On Africa, its first ever pan-African campaign

Spice On Africa is Captain Morgan's first ever pan-African campaign, following the global launch of the Spice On campaign last year.

Image supplied. Captain Morgan has launched its first ever pan-African campaign, Spice On Africa

The new high-tempo TVC is set against Nigerian Afrobeats singer, songwriter Yemi Alade’s upbeat track ‘Baddie’ and stars award-winning comedian Mpho Popps as the voiceover.

Yemi is a cultural force across Africa, and with back-to-back MTV Africa awards under her belt, is bringing the dynamism of African music to the global stage. Yemi’s song reflects Captain Morgan’s You do You attitude that’s synonymous with Spice On while Mpho’s iconic personality and playful inclusivity made him the best choice for the voice over.

Celebrating a group of friends that bring their individuality to the table, the TVC follows our protagonist as she moves through a series of vibrant settings on her way to a DJ set.

The protagonist brings her own ‘spice’ to each scene with playful twists on how to enjoy Captain Morgan. From a watermelon punchbowl to a BBQ pineapple & lemonade, she inspires her crew to get creative, culminating in someone dunking a chicken wing into their Captain & Cola.

View the TVC here.

First pan-African campaign

Initially launching in Kenya and South Africa before being rolled out to markets across Africa, the digital-first campaign will run through the line with a 45-second TV commercial, social and digital edits as well as appearing in out-of-home and both on and off-trade retail channels.

Samori Gambrah, global brand director, Captain Morgan says, “The new Spice On Africa campaign is the first pan-African campaign we’ve seen at Captain Morgan and highlights our commitment to growing the brand in the region.

“Spice is what makes Captain Morgan delicious, but it’s also an attitude – and this campaign is all about celebrating those who bring their unique ‘spice’ to the party. I’ve loved working with our Captain Morgan teams and creative talent across Africa on this campaign.”

Natalia Celani, marketing director at Diageo South Africa says Captain Morgan in South Africa has seen a significant growth over the last few years.

“The new Spice On Africa campaign is a celebration of those that, just like Captain Morgan, bring their unique self and spice to table. We are thrilled to be part of this campaign locally as we believe the diverse South African culture has got a lot of spice to add and we look forward to celebrating this together in the next few months.”

Special vibe and energy

The TVC stars talent from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa and was created by creative agency RPM which worked with acclaimed director Kyle Lewis and South African production company EGG films in Cape Town to bring the creative to life. Lesibane Mohale, senior creative at RPM, comments that the vibe and energy on set was very special.

“With the cast coming from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, our crew and director, Kyle Lewis, this production was a melting pot of diverse talent and unique cultures coming together.

“We wanted this campaign to connect with our audience by showcasing the warmth, vibrancy and spirit that can be found across this incredible continent, and it was a spirit that could be found on set.”

New pack design

The campaign also debuts a vibrant new pack design Creative agency Bulletproof was appointed by Captain Morgan to design the new pack which is now rolling out across Africa.

The creative sees Captain Morgan debut its vibrant new pack design in Africa, putting the quality, flavour and spice of the liquid at the forefront of the design. The new pack also includes a refreshed version of the brand’s famous Captain icon, maintaining recognisability while allowing the liquid to shine through as the hero.

Credits

Client - Diageo

Samori Gambrah



Jonathan Holden



Michelle Lavipour

Advertising Agency - RPM

Creative director, Simon Evans



Senior creative, Lesibane Mohale



Account director, Louise Harper



Production manager, Niki Skóra

Production House - EGG Films, Cape Town