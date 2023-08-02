Deadline for Woolies youth entrepreneurship programme looming

If you are a young entrepreneur in the retail world then Woolworths is looking for you.

Woolworths launched its Youth Makers competition in Youth Month with a vision to support young entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level. The retail group is giving business owners between the ages of 18 and 35 the opportunity to improve their product knowledge, market confidence and business acumen, and help them build sound foundations for the retail world.

Requirements

All young business owners involved in any aspect of product creation relating to food, beauty, fashion or homeware are invited to apply. The winners will have access to the company’s market insights, retail experience and valued customers, exposing them to ninety years’ worth of business expertise. The competition is open to all youth (18 to 35 years old) who have an existing business operating in South Africa.

The Youth Makers competition forms part of the Woolworths Inclusive Justice Initiative and the company’s commitment to a sustainable and inclusive future for all.

Inequality

Woolworths is taking several actions as a business to address systemic inequality in practical and locally-relevant ways across all the regions in which it operates. Understanding that youth hold the key to South Africa’s future, the retailer aims to empower and uplift young small business owners, facilitate access to the economy and help improve the socio-economic reality of our youth – a vital step towards building an inclusive economy.

If you are a passionate, young entrepreneur with a keen desire to see your small business grow, please submit your entry, along with a short motivation, to youthmakers@woolworths.co.za. All supporting documents must form part of the entry. Sketches, videos, resumes, links to your website and any other related material can be included too.

Competition closes 15 August 2023. Please see the full terms and conditions, as well as finer details around entry requirements https://www.woolworths.co.za/corporate/cmp214219