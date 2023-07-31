Woolworths brings in Circular Energy to manage used lamps and batteries

Circular Energy NPC has partnered with Woolworths to manage the retailer's in-store hazardous waste recycling containers.

Along with other companies that manufacture and import electrical, electronic, and lighting goods for sale, Woolworths is a member of Circular Energy, in accordance with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations promulgated by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. As an EPR-compliant member, Woolworths says it has committed to proper recycling and responsible management of products after use.

Responsible

While Woolworths has been offering e-waste collection points for portable batteries and CFL lamps for some time, this integration with Circular Energy represents a significant advancement in responsible waste disposal.

Patricia Schröder, spokesperson for Circular Energy said, “The aim behind this collaboration is to make the process of disposing household portable batteries and lighting lamps not only easier, but also more environmentally-friendly and legally sound, encouraging greater participation in responsible e-waste recycling.”

Commitment

“As part of our Good Business Journey and commitment to environmentally responsible practices, we have for many years provided specially designed in-store disposal bins for our customers. This way we encourage our customers to dispose of their hazardous waste items like redundant energy-saving light bulbs and batteries responsibly. Our partnership with Circular Energy will reenergise this service and encourage our customers to continue partnering with us to make a positive impact on the environment and our communities,” says Feroz Koor, Woolworths group head of sustainability.