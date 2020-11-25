Buy local this festive season, for the sake of SA's economy

According to Proudly South African, consumers who loosen their purse strings during the upcoming holiday season and buy local instead of imported products could help improve South Africa's economic outlook by making a dent in the R 1.1tn per annum presently spent on imports. At the same time, they would be contributing to developing a stronger job market and rebuilding South African businesses - a win-win for all.