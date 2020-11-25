Canal Walk pilots click and collect pickup point

Canal Walk Shopping Centre has boosted its customer services with a new click and collect pickup point powered by Pargo. Customers of Cape Town's largest shopping centre can now place online orders with multiple Canal Walk retailers, and easily collect their shopping from a dedicated collection point.

The Canal Walk facility, which is at Entrance 7, Shop 595, will be piloted for an initial six-month period, starting in November. Pargo’s innovative logistics platform provides omnichannel logistics solutions through a web of tech-enabled pickup points.The logistics solution lets customers place an online order with the mall’s participating retail stores. Shoppers will receive SMS and email notifications in order to track their shopping throughout its journey, right up until it is ready for collection. They can select the collection time that is most convenient for them, from 9am to 7pm daily. Then, they can park, and just collect their package from the store outside Entrance 7."We are excited to expand our shopper services with a designated click and collect point at the mall which allows for a quick on-the-go collection experience. The convenience and safety of this delivery option reinforces Canal Walk’s pledge to provide our shoppers with service excellence while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” says Gavin Wood, Canal Walk CEO."Our new Canal Walk pickup point helps those who want to take extra safety measures to get the items they want. It also caters to the busy and fast-paced lifestyles of many customers," he adds.Canal Walk stores that are currently part of the service include @Home, Cape Union Mart, Poetry, Old Khaki, Foschini, Totalsports, Markham, Sportscene, Keedo, G-Star and Fabiani. More are expected to be added.Lars Veul, Pargo co-founder and CEO, comments, “South African retailers are prioritising e-commerce and expanding their omnichannel delivery in response to the pandemic. Many people have tried click-and-collect shopping for the first time, and it has quickly become a new norm."We are delighted to partner with Canal Walk to offer shoppers a safe, quick and convenient click and collect service, and we will be giving customers all the popular Pargo perks, from real-time tracking and delivery status notifications to flexible collection times."