Bernini steps up female empowerment with a new platform and host for The Squadcast

The team behind Bernini - SA's only real Natural Sparkling Grape Frizzantè - is back with The Squadcast - a platform for open, honest conversation with confident, empowered women who live life with style, strength, flair and purpose. These phenomenal women will share their experiences along with valuable advice for women.
First launched as a podcast series during Women’s Month in 2020, The Squadcast is stepping up and will now be presented as engaging YouTube video content reaching millions of women across SA - and for the first time audiences will have a view of guests and the infectious energy they bring to each conversation. Each episode will embody everything women have grown to love about this popular platform.
With this new visual format of The Squadcast, Bernini aims to inspire women to embrace all that they are – mothers, sisters, wives, friends, career professionals and so much more – and to have the courage to stand up to a world that tends to stereotype women into one-dimensional roles. The Squadcast is a space where women can find strength and support in a network of women connected across SA, and where they can go to find inspiration to succeed in the workplace and in their personal lives.
The theme for the first episode of this installment of The Squadcast is Feminism and Women’s Rights and aptly so, as it kicks off on Monday, 9 August – National Women’s Day – with new host Penny Lebyane in the driving seat. This vivacious and respected media legend needs little introduction, and has herself juggled many roles, both personally and professionally. She is one of Mzansi’s favourite radio broadcasters and television presenters, having worked as a DJ at Metro FM and as an anchor for the e.tv morning show during her celebrated career, making her ideal for this role.
Penny Lebyane
The guest line-up for episodes 1 and 2 of the first YouTube series features glamorous, successful women from the entertainment and broader business industries who hustle in sparkling style, yet always make time to support the women in their lives. Their personal stories and insights into topics that matter to women, will inspire female viewers to show the world all that they can be. Their lively conversations and sharp wit are set to leave viewers entertained and ready to take on the world.
Among the phenomenal women who will join Lebyane in conversation are popular television presenter and entertainment personality Roxy Burger, entrepreneur Nomndeni Mdakhi – a passionate proponent of female empowerment, and founder of Agenda Women - an online platform that brings women together to learn from each other and grow, and glamorous entrepreneur and digital creator Melody Molale. These women are all role models in their own right who epitomise the glamorous Bernini lifestyle, and who understand that they have a big role to play in inspiring other women to be true to themselves and to be all they can be.
This episode is set to spark lively conversation with topics ranging from "What does success look like for a modern woman?" to "Is the GBV situation in South Africa improving?" Episode 1 will be accessible on YouTube on Monday, 9 August.
The theme for the second episode of The Squadcast is Fashion and Beauty, and Lebyane will once again be joined by an influential squad, who will discuss ‘hot’ topics like "Why we should always support local designers over global trends", and "Is the definition of natural beauty evolving?" This episode will be accessible in early September.
Bernini marketing manager Tania Kotze says, “We introduced The Squadcast in August last year, and we are proud of how quickly it has become a safe and open space for our guests to share their vulnerabilities, their views and their stories. These honest topics are relevant and resonate with women from all walks of life. With this series we want to unlock the power of women-helping-women, as the key to rising above difficult circumstances. We want to drive home the message that, no matter what their situation may be, there is a way for women to rise above and live their purpose.”
Anyone who would like to be part of the Bernini Squadcast conversation on social media can visit the Facebook page or follow Bernini on Instagram @BerniniSA and Twitter @BerniniSA.
