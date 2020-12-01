World renowned visual artist Dr Esther Mahlangu brings her artistic flair to a revamped Southgate Mall food court

In her first ever project in a shopping centre, the world-renowned visual artist, Dr Esther Mahlangu, has partnered with Pareto Limited to create her biggest indoor artistic works at the newly revamped Southgate Mall food court.
To mark its 30th anniversary Southgate Mall, owned by Pareto Limited, honoured Dr Esther Mahlangu for her global success. The acclaimed visual artist and much-loved cultural ambassador has collaborated with Southgate Mall to support Pareto’s vision to promote, celebrate and reflect the richness and diversity of the cultures of the surrounding communities, the people of the South. This makes Southgate a true ‘melting pot of the south’.
The result of which was a creation of two 16 x 5m murals for the food and entertainment court in the bold, abstract design for which she is so globally acclaimed.
Dr Mahlangu, or Mam Esther as she is affectionately called by many, learnt the art of house painting from her grandmother and mother as is tradition amongst the Ndebele nation.
She established herself as a visionary and disruptor from an early age and is renowned as the first person to reimagine Ndebele design onto modern contemporary platforms. This has led to her painting anything from planes, cars, motorbikes and bicycles to canvas, walls, mannequins and even wall helmets.
Dr Mahlangu has spent extensive time in the world’s largest cities collaborating with leading museums, galleries, curators, art fairs and global brands. She has worked with many iconic brands including, BMW, Rolls-Royce, SAA, British Airways, Fiat, the Smithsonian Museum of African Art and many others in her illustrious career that spans seven decades.
Malose Kekana, the GCEO of Pareto, said: “Dr Mahlangu’s lifelong devotion to the Ndebele traditional art form, and her contribution to the South African heritage will leave a legacy in the world of arts. We are proud to have someone of her stature to have agreed to be part of the new chapter for Southgate, and believe that these murals when considered together will most likely be the largest completed by Dr Mahlangu to date and will be sure to attract tourists, art collectors and bring pride to our stakeholders and communities.”
It is significant that Southgate and Mam Esther unveiled these murals on 25 November 2020, the month that she turned 85 years of age. This was also the month in which she launched Esther Mahlangu 85
, one of a handful of solo exhibitions presented by her in South Africa, at The Melrose Gallery.
The vision of the reconfiguration of the food court is anchored by Pareto’s commitment to providing a superior customer experience to its loyal customers and surrounding communities.
“The company is excited about the investment made into the redevelopment of Southgate Mall’s food court into a world class facility and the upgrade of the external façades. The development includes enhancements to the overall look-and-feel of the food court offering quality, dining experience for families and friends alike, increased seating area, large LED screens for entertainment, natural lighting, open and airy aesthetically curated space held together by cultural cues and biophilic touchpoints in line with international design trends,” continued Kekana.
Southgate would like to thank its loyal shoppers and tenants for their patience and cooperation during the redevelopment process.
