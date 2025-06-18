Rolls-Royce's new Johannesburg hub to boost power systems support

Rolls-Royce’s newly opened headquarters and training facility in Johannesburg will support its Power Systems division and its fleet of MTU mobile and stationary power solutions across several sectors, including energy, technology, mining, transportation, and oil and gas.

Image credit: Rolls-Royce

Located in a specially adapted facility spanning approximately 6,000m², the new site consolidates core customer-facing functions into a central hub, including service coordination, spare parts storage, logistics, and technical training. It complements Rolls-Royce’s existing footprint in South Africa, with MTU engine rebuild capability, and finance and logistics functions located in Cape Town.

The training centre is designed to support between 100 and 150 trainees annually with a wide range of training engines, including MTU 2000 and 4000 series, used for power generation, mining and rail applications. Trainees will benefit from access to advanced tooling and use simulation equipment for electronic training. The centre will deliver certified practical and theoretical training, equipping customers and partners from across Africa with the knowledge and hands-on experience required to support a wide range of applications and industries.

The new facility, operated by Rolls-Royce Solutions Africa, features dedicated capacity for the engineering and assembly of repower modules, enabling the replacement of engines in mining haul trucks and excavators with more suitable MTU power solutions. This allows customers to select upgrade options tailored to their specific operational needs. Fitting MTU engines delivers clear commercial benefits, including lower total cost of ownership through improved fuel efficiency, increased equipment availability, and reduced maintenance costs.

Cobus Van Schalkwyk, Rolls-Royce Solutions Africa director global mining and MD, says: “As we approach our 25th year in South Africa, this new facility is a clear signal of our confidence in Africa’s growth and our commitment to being closer to our customers. By bringing support services, technical training, and parts availability together under one roof, we’re building the capabilities that matter most to our partners across the continent. This investment also supports our strategy to further localise operations, reduce lead times, and strengthen supply chain resilience — critical advantages for customers operating in remote or fast-paced environments.”